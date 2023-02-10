The Flash Teaser Poster Released, Super Bowl Trailer Teased

The Flash just revealed a poster ahead of the big trailer for the Super Bowl. In the image, Ezra Miller's Scarlet Speedster stands looking out over the expanse. But, some fans might be more interested in the fact that a Bat Plane is hovering over their head casting a big shadow. DC Studios brass and Warner Bros. Discovery executives have been telling people that the test responses to this film have been amazing so far. Despite the long road to completion, things are finally rounding the final turn into The Flash's release. Andy Muschietti directs DC's big trip into the multiverse and you can peep the new poster for yourself down below!

For those wondering if Miller will continue on as The Flash after the movie, DC's Peter Safran offered an update recently. "Ezra is completely committed to their recovery," Safran explained. "And we are fully supportive of that journey that they're on right now. When the time is right, when they feel like they're ready to have the discussion, we'll all figure out what the best path forward is. But right now, they are completely focused on their recovery. And in our conversations with them over the last couple of months, it feels like they're making enormous progress."

Check out the teaser poster for The Flash and tune in during the big game for the official trailer. #TheFlashMovie pic.twitter.com/qLY711eoOj — DC (@DCComics) February 10, 2023

What's planned for the future over at DC Studios?

DC Studios has a brand new direction after the fresh slate announced by James Gunn and Peter Safran. "Gods and Monsters" is shaping up to put some wind in the brand's sails after everything that's gone on for the last few years. The first gust propelling their journey will be The Flash. Check out what the duo had to say about their plans for DC Studios right here.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran previously said in a statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

Do you like the new poster? Let us know down in the comments!