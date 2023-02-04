James Gunn Confirms How DC Video Games Will Fit Into Film & TV Slate

DC Studios head James Gunn has elaborated a bit more on how video games will fit into its new cinematic universe. Superhero games have dramatically evolved over the last 20 years or so. In the early 2000s, a lot of the biggest ones were tie-ins with the various superhero movies that were coming out at a rapid rate. That's how we got classics like Spider-Man 2 and X-Men Origins: Wolverine. However, some developers figured out how to crack the code and make some really prestigious standalone games like the Batman Arkham series and later, Marvel's Spider-Man. Movie tie-in games are largely a thing of the past as gaming has changed a lot since those days and instead, developers are focused on telling their own original stories.

However, James Gunn recently confirmed that he plans to weave new video games in with the upcoming TV shows and movies that DC is making. The plan is much more ambitious than movie tie-in games, though. Instead, he has noted that they will make new stories within games that can bridge the gaps between films and fill in the blanks in some of these stories. On Twitter today, Gunn noted that those who don't play video games will still be able to follow along with the ongoing DC story via just the films and TV show. He also noted that they've begun planning their games and pushed back on how long some fans think games take to make. Gunn claimed that an AAA game can take about four years to make, which means we may see the first game in this DC universe in 2027.

First of all, that's an overstatement of time – it's closer to four years if you've got everything lined up. Secondly, we're planned out beyond that far already, so we're good! — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 4, 2023

If that ends up being true, it would be right in the middle of the DC slate which is expected to kick off in 2025 with Superman: Legacy. As of right now, we have no idea what the first game will be, but hopefully, it will be able to rival the other big superhero games that are coming out this generation.

What DC games would you like to see? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.