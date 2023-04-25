The Flash Movie Trailer Time Revealed With New Posters

The Flash is speeding into CinemaCon. Following a two-hour presentation previewing the studio's upcoming slate at the annual convention for movie theater owners in Las Vegas on Tuesday morning, Warner Bros. Pictures will release the new Flash trailer online before screening the movie for the first time exclusively for attendees. Fans at home can follow along for live coverage of the presentation — which will highlight Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, the Margot Robbie-starring live-action Barbie, DC's Blue Beetle and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and more — before the new Flash trailer drops online at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET.

Warner Bros.' CinemaCon will culminate with the world premiere screening of The Flash at 4:45 p.m. Las Vegas time, with the first reactions from press and attendees arriving on social media after 7:15 p.m. Critic reviews will remain under embargo until closer to the movie's June 16th release date in theaters.

(Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures)

(Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Warner Bros. also unveiled two new posters, above, teasing how worlds collide when Barry Allen's (Ezra Miller) time-traveling trip through the multiverse creates an alternate reality home to the Kryptonian Kara Zor-E, a.k.a. Supergirl (Sasha Calle), and the retired Batman (Michael Keaton).

The official logline: "Worlds collide in The Flash when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian… albeit not the one he's looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry's only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?"

Miller reprises their role from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League as Barry Allen, the fastest man alive, who watched his father (Ron Livingston) sentenced to prison for a crime he didn't commit: the murder of Barry's mother, Nora Allen (Maribel Verdú). Barry becomes trapped in a reality where the Kryptonians General Zod (Man of Steel's Michael Shannon) and Faora-Ul (Antje Traue) invade Earth circa 2013 — and there's no Superman (Henry Cavill) to stop them.

"We have worked solidly on The Flash for almost four years," producer Barbara Muschietti told Box Office Pro magazine. "We are very grateful to WB for working with us on using all this time to make the movie better. The pandemic allowed us to have a longer development, and, on the other side of shooting, it allowed us to have the time to explore visual effects like never before. We al! knew that The Flash belongs in movie theaters, and we were happy to wait the right time."

DC's The Flash opens only in theaters June 16th.