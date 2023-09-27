The Fugitive Gets 4K Remaster for 30th Anniversary

August 6th, 1993, saw the release of The Fugitive, director Andrew Davis’ remake of the original 1963 TV series. The action thriller stars Harrison Ford and Oscar and Golden Globe winner Tommy Lee Jones, who engage in a cat-and-mouse game after Dr. Richard Kimble (Ford) is wrongfully accused of murdering his wife. As Kimble escapes the law in an attempt to find his wife’s killer and clear his name, he’s pursued by a team of U.S. marshals led by the relentless Deputy Samuel Gerard (Jones). And now, in time for The Fugitive‘s 30th anniversary, the chase is back on — newly restored in 4K ultra high-definition.

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has announced the 4K remaster of The Fugitive will release November 21st. Pre-orders are live at Best Buy, which will offer an exclusive The Fugitive 4K steelbook.

Both editions feature Warner Bros. 100th-anniversary packaging and come with a single 4K UHD disc (no Blu-ray included) with a digital copy code, plus the following:

NEW 4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM

HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK, plus original 5.1 track

Introduction by Director Andrew Davis and Harrison Ford

Audio Commentary by Andrew Davis and Tommy Lee Jones

Derailed: Anatomy of a Train Wreck and On the Run with The Fugitive

Theatrical Trailer

Optional English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles for the main feature

The Fugitive was nominated for seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Cinematography, and Editing, winning Best Supporting Actor for Jones. The blockbuster grossed $369 million worldwide, making it the third highest-grossing film of 1993 behind only Jurassic Park and Mrs. Doubtfire.

According to Davis, the new 4K restoration will accompany a limited re-release of The Fugitive in select theaters this fall. Frank A. Montaño, the Oscar-nominated rerecording mixer on the original film, returned to spearhead the audio remixing in Dolby Atmos audio.

“When [Montaño] found out that Warners was going to restore it, he called me upand said, ‘Andy, you’ve got to let me do this. I’m the one who knows howit should sound. I was there. I don’t want anybody to screw this up,’” Davis told The A.V. Club in an interview for the film’s 30th anniversary. “And he had a relationship with the people at Warner, at sound. It turnsout Frankie now is the top mixer at Universal. They tore down a shootingstage and built a dubbing stage for him. He just remastered Jaws and Back To The Future. He got them to give him the masters [of The Fugitive]. I played a role in that, but I said, ‘Let Frankie do it.’ So, I went to listen. He’d cleaned it up.The first time I heard it, Igo, “Frankie, something’s wrong. It soundsso clear. You’ve got to putsome more street noise in there becauseeverything’s so clear.” Iwasn’t used to that, you know? And hearing thescore in Atmos wasamazing.”

Warner Bros. Motion Picture Imaging tapped veteran restoration colorist Jan Yarbrough — whose 4K restoration credits include The Godfather, The Godfather Part II, Batman Begins, The Goonies, Grease, and The Matrix — to oversee the new 4K restoration and HDR presentation.

“[Yarbrough] basically re-scannedthe negative in 4K, and I worked with him very closely. He just made itlook beautiful and was able to make it so clean and crisp,” Davis said. “He was ableto do everything I wanted to do, which I couldn’t do back then. In theold days, all you could do was make it brighter, darker, bluer, orredder.”

The Fugitive 4K is available November 21st from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.