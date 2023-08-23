Warner Bros. Home Entertainment is uniting Zack Snyder’s DC trilogy — Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and the Synder Cut of Justice League — in the ultimate collector’s set. All three films are being re-released and repackaged in a new 4K box set, while Zack Snyder’s Justice League will be available individually as a new 4K steelbook. The eight-disc Zack Snyder’s Justice League Trilogy set is a slimmed-down re-release of the 2021 version, the first time that Warner Bros. made the trilogy yours to own in a complete set, which collected Snyder’s director’s cut of Justice League after its streaming premiere on HBO Max.

Besides new artwork, the 2023 re-release features the same content as the previous version but without the 10-piece collectible art cards and print included in the 2021 release. Both box sets include 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray versions of Man of Steel (2013), Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Ultimate Edition (2016), and Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Not included are the PG-13 theatrical cuts of Batman v Superman and 2017’s Justice League. The definitive versions of those films are the R-rated director’s cuts, which are bundled here: the Ultimate Edition of Batman v Superman, and the four-hour Justice League Snyder Cut. The Zack Snyder’s Justice League: Justice Is Gray Edition, the streaming re-release presenting the film in black-and-white, is also not included on the physical version but remains available to watch on Max.

The Zack Snyder’s Justice League Trilogy 4K box set and steelbook will be available on October 3rd. Pre-orders for the box set are live at Amazon, while the Zack Snyder’s Justice League 4K steelbook with digital copy is available at Walmart.

The set presents Man of Steel and Batman v Superman in 2160p Ultra High Definition 16×9 2:4:1, while Zack Snyder’s Justice League is presented in a 4:3 format to “preserve the integrity of the director’s vision.”

In April, Snyder presented his Justice League trilogy the way they were meant to be seen — on the big screen in IMAX — at the Full Circle event.

“It’s kind of a nice coming together of different things. I hadalways wanted to screen my three DC movies in the theater, together, andit was always one of those things that we were never sure would everhappen,” Snyder told the Nerd Queens earlier this year. “Because the IMAX version of Justice League, we have screened it a couple of times in the black-and-white version [Zack Snyder’s Justice League: Justice Is Gray Edition]. I just wasn’t sure there was going to be another time when we could get the color version into the theater.”

Snyder continued, “I really wanted everyone to see the movie in IMAX because it wasformatted for IMAX. It’s really designed for an IMAX experience. When you see it in IMAX, I think it’s completely different fromwhen you see it on TV.”