The God Committee: Check Out This Clip From the New Movie Starring Kelsey Grammer and Colman Domingo

Vertical Entertainment has released a new clip from The God Committee, a new drama that centers on a group of doctors, played by pop culture icons like Kelsey Grammer and Janeane Garafaolo, who find themselves debating the ethics of transplants, as a hospital committee meets to decide which of three potential candidates should receive the transplant -- a decision that potentially costs the lives of the other two candidates. The film comes from director Austin Stark, whose last feature film as a director was the 2015 Nicolas Cage movie The Runner, based on the real-life events of a 2010 oil spill.

The movie boasts an impressive cast that includes Kelsey Grammer, Julia Stiles, Janeane Garofalo, with Dan Hedaya and Colman Domingo. You can read the official synopsis below. Ever the stoic outsider, it appears that while most of the stars are doctors, The Walking Dead franchise standout Domingo is a man of faith.

You can see the clip below.

When a donor heart unexpectedly arrives at a New York hospital, an organ transplant committee must convene within one hour to decide which of three other patients deserves the life-saving heart. God's work is now left in the hands of five doctors, including Boxer (Kelsey Grammer), a cynical but brilliant heart surgeon; Jordan (Julia Stiles), an idealistic up-and-comer; and Gilroy (Janeane Garofalo), a weary bureaucrat. As the debate over the heart heats up, ethics and bribes clash, leaving the committee members to question what’s more valuable: morals or money?

The God Committee will be available digitally and in select theaters on July 2.