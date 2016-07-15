Corey Feldman on Goonies 2: You Want a Top Gun Sequel, Not a Ghostbusters Reboot

Goonies never say "remake." The Goonies star Corey Feldman, who played Mouth in the beloved 1985 Richard Donner film, was asked if there have been talks about a remake during a panel at Tennessee's Fanboy Knoxville convention. "Let's hope not. Those remakes, they ruin everything," Feldman said of redoing the classic film that also starred Sean Astin, Jeff Cohen, Jonathan Ke Huy Quan, Kerri Green, Martha Plimpton, and Josh Brolin, among others. According to Feldman, a second Goonies should aspire to be a decades-later sequel with the original cast — more Top Gun: Maverick than the 2016 Ghostbusters reboot.

"You mean a sequel? You don't want a remake, because that's what they did with Ghostbusters with the girls. No, no, no," Feldman said, referring to the female-fronted Paul Feig reboot that starred Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Leslie Jones, and Kate McKinnon. "You want like a Top Gun sequel, right? They did it right with Top Gun."

Tom Cruise's high-flying legacy sequel reunited Cruise's Pete "Maverick" Mitchell and Val Kilmer's Tom "Iceman" Kazansky more than 30 years after 1986's Top Gun, breaking the box office sound barrier with Maverick mentoring the new generation of Top Gun graduates.

The surviving cast of 1984's Ghostbusters — who only made cameos as new characters in the reboot — reprised their original roles in last year's Ghostbusters: Afterlife, a direct sequel to the classic comedy that ignored the continuity established by the 2016 film.

Donner developed a long-in-the-works Goonies sequel before the Superman and Lethal Weapon filmmaker died last July at age 91, but Feldman is unsure the surviving cast will ever reunite for Goonies 2.

"Unfortunately, the head Goonie, Richard Donner, passed away last year, sadly," he said. "Which makes [a sequel with the original cast] a lot harder to happen."

Feldman's co-star Joe Pantoliano, who played Francis of the Fratelli crime family, confirmed during a recent convention appearance that The Goldbergs creator Adam F. Goldberg pitched The Goonies II: Never Say Die to Donner before his death.

Pantoliano also referenced Top Gun: Maverick when asked about a Goonies sequel, telling the convention crowd, "I think, with the success of all of these sequel movies — Bad Boys for Life, Top Gun [2] — for some reason, people really like going back and seeing these characters brought back to life. So I would hope we get to do another one with everybody."

While neither a sequel nor a remake, a Goonies re-enactment drama series titled Our Time is in development at Disney+. Created by The Bold Type's Sarah Watson and produced by Steven Spielberg's Amblin, original Goonies studio Warner Bros., and The Donners' Company, the upcoming streaming series follows a trio of young filmmakers as they attempt a shot-for-shot remake of their favorite movie: The Goonies.