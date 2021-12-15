Goonies TV Show Coming to Disney+

The world of The Goonies is apparently not dying anytime soon. On Wednesday, it was announced (via Variety) that a television project inspired by the iconic 1980s film is currently in the works for Disney+. The project, which is titled Our Time, will focus on a teacher who helps her students re-create, shot-for-shot, the original movie. The series hails from Warner Bros. TV, and was previously in development into a pilot for Fox, before it was passed on for reportedly skewing “too young” for the network. Sarah Watson (The Bold Type, Parenthood) wrote the pilot script, and The Donner Company and Amblin are involved to produce.

“Sarah worked nonstop to deliver this incredible script, we had our table read, and then the world shut down for COVID,” Clancy Collins White, exec VP and head of development, said in a statement. “So we came back many months later and finished the beautiful pilot, and it was an incredible cast, but unfortunately a little bit too young for Fox. And so we immediately swung into high gear and hit the town with it. We did not yet have anything in development at Disney Plus. It’s been another example of being able to carve a pathway where there wasn’t one by virtue of a great story, a great pilot, a great series. The deal has taken a while to make, but we’re really excited to be moving forward.”

In Our Time, After failing to make it in New York and carrying a heavy secret with her, Stella Cooper returns to her distressed automotive hometown to substitute teach. She finds inspiration, hope and ultimately salvation when she agrees to help three students who are pursuing their filmmaking dreams by putting on an impossibly ambitious shot-for-shot remake of one of their favorite movies —The Goonies. Over the course of the season of the potential series, their passion will inspire a town in desperate need of hope in this love letter to the power of cinema, storytelling and dreams.

In addition to Watson, executive producers include Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady from The Jackal Group; Lauren Shuler Donner and the late Richard Donner; and Amblin TV’s Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey.

