The Goonies Producer Reveals New Details About Surprising New Disney+ Remake

Goonies never say die. The beloved flick will soon live with a fun twist, all thanks to a new partnership between Disney+, The Donner Company, and Amblin. The upcoming series isn't a sequel to The Goonies but rather, it will follow a group of aspiring filmmakers as they try to remake the Richard Donner classic shot-for-shot.

Producer Gail Berman is helping shepherd the project and spoke about it in a recent interview, suggesting the idea was born out of a pitch involving a similar premise but with Lucasfilm's Raiders of the Lost Ark.

"This is a partnership between me, Amblin, and Lauren Shuler Donner. When I was at Paramount, there were these young boys doing this movie about Raiders of the Lost Ark, a shot-by-shot remake. It got some press at the time, and the studio was very upset about it," Berman told Variety. "I thought it was an amazing idea, and it always stood in my head of — how can you take an idea like that and turn it into a TV series?"

Once Warner Brothers signed off on the crew using the rights to the film, Berman and her crew were off to the races.

"We needed a terrific writer and great partners, so we brought the idea to Amblin and those guys loved it," the producer added. "Sarah Watson is our creator. The series is a story of a town and a family in the lens of Friday Night Lights, and within that they tell a story of a shot-by-shot remake of The Goonies. We had to go to Warner Bros., to Toby Emmerich, and ask if we could have rights. They said yes, obviously, because of Mr. Spielberg and the Donners. We're now doing this for Disney Plus."

The project is currently titled Our Time and is being written by Sarah Watson.

"Sarah worked nonstop to deliver this incredible script, we had our table read, and then the world shut down for COVID," Clancy Collins White, exec VP and head of development, said in a statement announcing the project. "So we came back many months later and finished the beautiful pilot, and it was an incredible cast, but unfortunately a little bit too young for Fox. And so we immediately swung into high gear and hit the town with it. We did not yet have anything in development at Disney Plus. It's been another example of being able to carve a pathway where there wasn't one by virtue of a great story, a great pilot, a great series. The deal has taken a while to make, but we're really excited to be moving forward."

The Goonies is now streaming on HBO Max. The Goonies-inspired TV series has yet to land a release date with Disney+.