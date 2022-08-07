Top Gun: Maverick Passes Titanic on All-time Box Office Chart

More than two months after opening in theaters, Top Gun: Maverick continues to soar. The film, which recently passed The Avengers at the domestic box office, has passed another heavy-hitter, overtaking Titanic as the seventh-biggest film ever at the domestic box office with a massive $662 million according to Variety. This also makes Top Gun: Maverick Paramount's biggest film in its 110-year history in terms of domestic box office.

Top Gun: Maverick's current domestic numbers don't put it too far behind the current sixth-highest grossing domestic release, Avengers: Infinity War, which sits at $678 million. The current number one is Star Wars: The Force Awakens with $936 million, followed by Avengers: Endgame ($858.3 million), Spider-Man: No Way Home ($804.7 million), Avatar ($760 million), and Black Panther ($700 million) rounding out the top five.

The Tom Cruise-starring film is performing well internationally as well. The film has grossed $690 million internationally to date without playing in China or Russia. The film's current total box office is $1.3 billion. Not only is Top Gun: Maverick crushing it at the box office, but it's been getting rave reviews. The movie is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with an impressive 97% critics score and 99% audience score. ComicBook.com's Spencer Perry gave the movie a 4.5 out of 5 and called it a "rare sequel that outdoes the original in every way." You can read the Top Gun: Maverick description below:

"After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: 'Rooster,' the son of Maverick's late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka 'Goose.' Facing an uncertain future confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it."

Top Gun: Maverick is in theaters now.

What do you think about Top Gun: Maverick's continued box office success? Do you think it will overtake Avengers: Infinity War? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!