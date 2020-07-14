The Goonies: BossLogic Unveils Cover Art for 4K Release

✖

At long last, The Goonies is finally getting a 4K Ultra HD. Better yet, the team at Warner Brothers Home Media enlisted fan-favorite designer BossLogic to help design the cover artwork for the home media release — and it's a thing of glory. Featuring the titular group towards the top of the design, One-Eyed Willy's skull takes up most of the cover, a common sight for fans of the cult classic.

You can see the art below.

During a special 35th anniversary of the film's release this year, producer Steven Spielberg revealed why he hasn't been able to get a sequel in production over the course of the past three decades.

“Chris and Dick and I and Lauren [Shuler Donner] have had a lot of conversations about it, and every couple of years we come up with an idea, but then it doesn’t hold water,” Spielberg said over video chat in the reunion hosted on YouTube. “The problem is the bar that all of you raised on this genre. I don’t think we’ve really successfully been able to find an idea that is better than The Goonies we made in the ‘80s.”

“So until we do, people are just gonna have to look at this a hundred times,” Spielberg said with a laugh about the cast’s reunion over Zoom. Director Richard Donner added, “How are you gonna find seven miserable kids like this again that are all new and fresh?”

Elsewhere, Goonies star Corey Feldman said he and co-star Sean Astin have pitched Donner on a concept, though the legendary filmmaker though it was far too expensive to actually produce.

“Dick got really excited, and his eyes got really big, and he looked like he was loving it,” Feldman recalled of a pitch meeting with Donner and representatives for Spielberg and Columbus. “‘We got him, he’s in, he loves it!’ And then all of a sudden, halfway through, he just opens his eyes again and he goes, ‘Too expensive.’ And we’re like, what? And he’s like, ‘Too expensive, I want to go smaller.’”

The Goonies will be released on 4K Ultra HD on September 1st.

