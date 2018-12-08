‘The Grinch’ Could Steal Back the Top Spot at the Box Office

A lull at the weekend box office could give Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch an opportunity to steal back the top spot at the box office.

The Grinch won’t go unopposed. It and Wreck-It Ralph sequel Ralph Breaks the internet are neck-and-neck with each other, with each animated featuring hovering just over the $15 million mark for the weekend.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Currently, Ralph Breaks the Internet is ahead of The Grinch by a little more than half-a-million.

Ralph Breaks the Internet sees video game villain Ralph and friend Vanellope von Schweetz making the trip to the internet in search of a replacement part that can fix Vanellope’s video game, Sugar Rush. Ralph and Vanellope must turn to the internet’s “netizens” for help to find their way, including an entrepreneur named Yesss, the algorithm and for trendsetting site BuzzzTube.

John C. Reilly, Sarah Silverman, Jack McBrayer, Jane Lynch, and Ed O’Neill return to reprise their roles from Wreck-It Ralph. Alan Tudyk, Gal Gadot, Taraji P. Henson, and Alfred Molina provide the voices of new characters in the sequel.

Based on How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch stars the voice of Benedict Cumberbatch as the Grinch. He’s joined by Rashida Jones, Kenan Thompson, Angela Lansbury, and Pharrell Williams.

Illumination previously adapted Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax into an animated film in 2012. How the Grinch Stole Christmas was adapted into a live-action movie starring Jim Carrey in 2000.

Aside from this battle between animated films for number one, it is a pretty quiet weekend at the box office, with no newcomers to the top ten list. Instead, there are familiar titles like Creed II, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Bohemian Rhapsody, Instant Family, Green Book, Robin Hood, The Possession of Hannah Grace, and Widows.

What are you seeing at theaters this weekend? Let us know in the comments!

Keep reading to see the top 10 at the box office this weekend.

1. Ralph Breaks the Internet

Week Three

Friday: $3.4 million

Weekend: $15.4 million

Total: $140 million

Video game bad guy Ralph and fellow misfit Vanellope von Schweetz must risk it all by traveling to the World Wide Web in search of a replacement part to save Vanellope’s video game, “Sugar Rush.” In way over their heads, Ralph and Vanellope rely on the citizens of the internet — the netizens — to help navigate their way, including an entrepreneur named Yesss, who is the head algorithm and the heart and soul of trend-making site BuzzzTube.

Ralph Breaks the Internet is directed by Rich Moore and Phil Johnston, written by Johnston and Pamela Ribon, and stars John C. Reilly, Sarah Silverman, Jack McBrayer, Jane Lynch, Ed O’Neill, Alan Tudyk, Gal Gadot, Taraji P. Henson, and Alfred Molina.

2. The Grinch

Week Five

Friday: $3.3 million

Weekend: $15.36 million

Total: $223.5 million

The Grinch and his loyal dog, Max, live a solitary existence inside a cave on Mount Crumpet. His main source of aggravation comes during Christmastime when his neighbors in Whoville celebrate the holidays with a bang. When the Whos decide to make Christmas bigger and brighter, the disgruntled Grinch realizes there is one way to gain peace and quiet. With help from Max, the green grump hatches a scheme to pose as Santa Claus, steal Christmas and silence the Whos’ holiday cheer once and for all.

The Grinch is directed by Yarrow Cheney and Scott Mosier, written by Michael LeSieur and Tommy Swerdlow, and stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Rashida Jones, Kenan Thompson, Cameron Seely, and Angela Lansbury.

3. Creed II

Week Three

Friday: $2.8 million

Weekend: $9.7 million

Total: $95.8 million

In 1985, Russian boxer Ivan Drago killed former U.S. champion Apollo Creed in a tragic match that stunned the world. Against the wishes of trainer Rocky Balboa, Apollo’s son Adonis Johnson accepts a challenge from Drago’s son — another dangerous fighter. Under guidance from Rocky, Adonis trains for the showdown of his life — a date with destiny that soon becomes his obsession. Now, Johnson and Balboa must confront their shared legacy as the past comes back to haunt each man.

Creed II is directed by Steven Caple Jr. and stars Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone, Tessa Thompson, Dolph Lundgren, Florian Munteanu, Wood Harris, Russell Hornsby, Andre Ward, and Phylicia Rashad.

4. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Week Four

Friday: $1.8 million

Weekend: $6.6 million

Total: $145 million

In an effort to thwart Grindelwald’s plans of raising pure-blood wizards to rule over all non-magical beings, Albus Dumbledore enlists his former student Newt Scamander, who agrees to help, unaware of the dangers that lie ahead. Lines are drawn as love and loyalty are tested, even among the truest friends and family, in an increasingly divided wizarding world.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is written by JK Rowling, directed by David Yates, and stars Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Zoë Kravitz, Callum Turner, Claudia Kim, William Nadylam, Kevin Guthrie, Jude Law, and Johnny Depp.

5. Bohemian Rhapsody

Week Six

Friday: $1.6 million

Weekend: $5.7 million

Total: $173.3 million

Bohemian Rhapsody is a foot-stomping celebration of Queen, their music and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury. Freddie defied stereotypes and shattered convention to become one of the most beloved entertainers on the planet. The film traces the meteoric rise of the band through their iconic songs and revolutionary sound. They reach unparalleled success, but in an unexpected turn Freddie, surrounded by darker influences, shuns Queen in pursuit of his solo career. Having suffered greatly without the collaboration of Queen, Freddie manages to reunite with his bandmates just in time for Live Aid. While bravely facing a recent AIDS diagnosis, Freddie leads the band in one of the greatest performances in the history of rock music. Queen cements a legacy that continues to inspire outsiders, dreamers and music lovers to this day

Bohemian Rhapsody is directed by Bryan Singer, written by Anthony McCarten, and stars Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee, Ben Hardy, Joseph Mazzello, Aidan Gillen, Tom Hollander, Allen Leech and Mike Myers.

6. Instant Family

Week Four

Friday: $1.5 million

Weekend: $5.3 million

Total: $53.9 million

When Pete and Ellie decide to start a family, they stumble into the world of foster care adoption. They hope to take in one small child, but when they meet three siblings, including a rebellious 15-year-old girl, they find themselves speeding from zero to three kids overnight. Now, Pete and Ellie must try to learn the ropes of instant parenthood in the hope of becoming a family.

Instant Family is directed by Sean Anders and stars Mark Wahlberg, Rose Byrne, Isabela Moner, Margo Martindale, Julie Hagerty, Tig Notaro and Octavia Spencer.

7. Green Book

Week Four

Friday: $1.1 million

Weekend: $3.7 million

Total: $19.8 million

Dr. Don Shirley is a world-class African-American pianist who’s about to embark on a concert tour in the Deep South in 1962. In need of a driver and protection, Shirley recruits Tony Lip, a tough-talking bouncer from an Italian-American neighborhood in the Bronx. Despite their differences, the two men soon develop an unexpected bond while confronting racism and danger in an era of segregation.

Green Book is directed by Peter Farrelly from a script by Nick Vallelonga, Brian Hayes Currie, and Farrelly, and stars Viggo Mortensen, Mahershala Ali, and Linda Cardellini.

8. Robin Hood

Week Three

Friday: $960,000

Weekend: $3.3 million

Total: $27 million

Robin of Loxley (Taron Egerton) a war-hardened Crusader and his Moorish commander (Jamie Foxx) mount an audacious revolt against the corrupt English crown in a thrilling action-adventure packed with gritty battlefield exploits, mind-blowing fight choreography, and a timeless romance.

Robin Hood is directed by Otto Bathurst and stars Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx, Ben Mendelsohn, Eve Hewson, Tim Minchin, and Jamie Dornan.

9. The Possession of Hannah Grace

Week Two

Friday: $940,000

Weekend: $3.1 million

Total: $11.4 million

A shocking exorcism spirals out of control, claiming the life of a young woman. Months later, morgue worker Megan Reed takes delivery of a disfigured cadaver during the graveyard shift. Locked inside the basement corridors, Megan’s horrifying visions soon lead her to believe that the body is possessed by a demonic force.

The Possession of Hannah Grace is directed by Diederik Van Rooijen, written by Brian Sieve, and stars Shay Mitchell, Kirby Johnson, Stana Katic, Grey Damon, and Nick Thune.

10. Widows

Week Four

Friday: $904,000

Weekend: $3 million

Total: $38 million

A police shootout leaves four thieves dead during an explosive armed robbery attempt in Chicago. Their widows — Veronica, Linda, Alice and Belle — have nothing in common except a debt left behind by their spouses’ criminal activities. Hoping to forge a future on their own terms, Veronica joins forces with the other three women to pull off a heist that her husband was planning.

Widows is directed by Steve McQueen and stars Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez, Elizabeth Debicki, Cynthia Erivo, Colin Farrell, Brian Tyree Henry, Daniel Kaluuya, Jacki Weaver, Carrie Coon, Robert Duvall, and Liam Neeson.