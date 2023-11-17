The Hunger Games Prequel Reveals First Round of Tributes and Mentors

Lionsgate has expanded the cast of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, a prequel to the hit The Hunger Games franchise. Joining as tributes and mentors opposite leads Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler are Jerome Lance, Ashley Liao, Knox Gibson, Mackenzie Lansing, and Aamer Husain. The movie is based on the bestselling novel by Suzanne Collins with Blyth portraying a young Coriolanus Snow, and Zegler playing Lucy Gray Baird. The five additions to the cast include tributes as well as mentors as they all prepare to compete in the 10th annual Hunger Games.

Lance will play Marcus, a tribute from District 2; Liao will play Clemensia Dovecote, one of Coriolanus's closest friends and mentor to a tribute from District 11; Knox Gibson will play Bobbin, a tribute from District 8; Lansing will play Coral, tribute from District 4; and Husain will play Felix Ravinstill, mentor to a tribute from District 11.

Francis Lawrence, who previously directed the franchise's Catching Fire, Mockingjay Part One, and Mockingjay Part Two, is returning to direct The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. The film's being shepherded by franchise producer Nina Jacobson and her producing partner Brad Simpson, along with Francis Lawrence. Suzanne Collins, Tim Palen, and Jim Miller will serve as executive producers.

"Like everybody, I first saw Rachel Zegler in West Side Story, and like everybody, I knew I was watching a star who would command the screen for a generation," Lawrence said when Zegler's casting was announced. "Lucy Gray is a perfect match for her as an actress: the character is bold, independent, and defiant, but also vulnerable, emotional, and loving. Rachel will make this character unforgettable."

"When you read Suzanne's book, Lucy Gray's emotional intelligence, physical agility, and fiercely powerful, determined singing voice shine through. Rachel embodies all of those skills — she is the perfect choice for our Lucy Gray," said Lionsgate Motion Picture Group president Nathan Kahane. In her own statement, Suzanne Collins praised the chance to re-team with the studio on another adaptation of her books: "Lionsgate has always been the cinematic home of The Hunger Games, and I'm delighted to be returning to them with this new book."

A synopsis of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes reads: "Years before he would become the tyrannical President of Panem, 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow (Blyth) is the last hope for his fading lineage, a once-proud family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. With the 10th annual Hunger Games fast approaching, the young Snow is alarmed when he is assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Zegler), the girl tribute from impoverished District 12. But, after Lucy Gray commands all of Panem's attention by defiantly singing during the reaping ceremony, Snow thinks he might be able to turn the odds in their favor. Uniting their instincts for showmanship and newfound political savvy, Snow and Lucy's race against time to survive will ultimately reveal who is a songbird, and who is a snake.

Bios for Jerome Lance, Ashley Liao, Knox Gibson, Mackenzie Lansing, and Aamer Husain can be found below. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes opens in theaters on November 17, 2023.