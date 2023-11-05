The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes First Reactions Praise Cast
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes heads to theaters on November 17th.
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is heading to theaters this month, and the first reactions to the film just hit social media. Early viewers are praising the latest installment to the franchise, which is a prequel set 64 years before The Hunger Games. The film adaptation follows 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) before he becomes the tyrannical president of Panem, and Blyth and the rest of the cast are being praised for perfectly capturing the book characters created by Suzanne Collins.
In addition to Blyth as Coriolanus Snow, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes stars Rachel Zegler as Lucy Gray Baird, Viola Davis as Head Gamemaker Volumnia Gaul, Peter Dinklage as Casca Highbottom, Jason Schwartzman as Lucretius "Lucky" Flickerman, Hunter Schafer as Tigris Snow, and Josh Andrés Rivera as Sejanus Plinth.
The movie also features Fionnula Flanagan as Grandma'am, young Coriolanus Snow's grandmother. Isobel Jesper Jones as Mayfair Lipp, the daughter of the mayor of District 12. Honor Gillies will be making her professional acting debut as Barb Azure. Eike Onyambu is playing Tam Amber, Konstantin Taffet will be playing Clerk Carmine, Burn Gorman is Commander Hoff, Scott Folan is Beanpole, Carl Spencer is Smiley, and Michael Greco and Daniela Grubert are Strabo Plinth and Mrs. Plinth, the wealthy parents to Sejanus Plinth, Coriolanus's best friend. Nick Benson, Laurel Marsden, Lilly Cooper, Luna Steeples, and Hiroki Berrecboth are also a part of the cast.
You can read some of the first reactions to The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes below...
"PERFECT Cast"
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is one of the most faithful book adaptations I've seen. Part III is a bit rushed, but it all worked so well thanks to a PERFECT cast. Rachel Zegler blew me away, Viola Davis ate, and Jason Schwartzman had me rolling. pic.twitter.com/4orYFLVa4q— Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) November 5, 2023
"Magnificent"
#HungerGames #TheBalladOfSongbirdsAndSnakes is a magnificent movie that enriches the original franchise.
The cast is outstanding, Pete Dinklage, Rachel Zegler, Viola Davis and Tom Blyth are STANDOUTS. Production design and score being also highlights.
Full review on Nov 7. 🐍 pic.twitter.com/STu7brvKYg— The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) November 5, 2023
"MASTERPIECE"
#TheHungerGames REVIEW: MASTERPIECE! An emotional epic full of stunning action, great dialogue & bold imagery that really stimulates your cornucopia. Not just another hunger games, it’s the best book to movie ever! A fitting end setting up what’s next #BalladofSongbirdsandSnakes pic.twitter.com/ceCaii80JS— Atom (@theatomreview) November 5, 2023
"Rachel Zegler is a Marvel"
Viola Davis playing evil in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is everything I needed to see. Rachel Zegler is a marvel, and of course,— Jazz Tangcay (@jazzt) November 5, 2023
Jason Schwartzman steals the show. In love with Trish Summerville's costume design and the nods she pays to Katniss. pic.twitter.com/4awYL8CCU4
"The Best Hunger Games Movie Yet"
THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS AND SNAKES is the best #HungerGames movie yet. It’s darker, more of a character study than anything, but always genuinely entertaining.
With high stakes, solid action, and killer performances, it’s a thrilling return to Panem. pic.twitter.com/W3V6vYqzX4— Daniel Howat (@howatdk) November 5, 2023
"The Cast Is Outstanding"
"Attack of the Clones Vibes"
Two thoughts I had whilst watching THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS AND SNAKES:
1. Getting some ATTACK OF THE CLONES vibes here. (Handsome young pre-fascist from humble background down bad for a feisty brunette.)
2. ... is this a musical?!
I liked it!— Jesse Hassenger (@rockmarooned) November 5, 2023
"Hell of a Rush"
THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES is a hell of a rush. Refreshing to be back in Panem because of the nostalgia, but the most delightful part is the cast. From Hunter Schafer to Josh Andrés Rivera, it lives up to the original splendor of the franchise. pic.twitter.com/tskPh2fkpL— film posers™️ Josie Marie (@TheJosieMarie) November 5, 2023
"Tom Blyth Gives the Performance of a Lifetime"
The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes perfectly delivers the downward spiral of who will become President Coriolanus Snow that fans love to hate. The entire cast is phenomenal. Tom Blyth gives the performance of a lifetime! #HungerGames #TheBalladOfSongbirdsAndSnakes pic.twitter.com/IuvCnfLyc3— Tessa Smith – Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) November 5, 2023
"Emotionally Complex Film"
#TheHungerGames #TheBalladofSongbirdsandSnakes is an emotionally complex film, anchored by stellar performances, that faithfully brings the novel to life. However, minor changes negatively impact characters' personalities which book fans (like myself) may get hung up on.— ᱬ GoldenNinja3000 ᱬ (@GoldenNinja3000) November 5, 2023
"Viola Davis is a Scene Stealer"
THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES expands on its dark dystopian world with rich costumes, art direction & an epic scale. Viola Davis is a scene stealer. Overlong & the unbalanced story provides more questions than answers but it’s better than the Mockingjay films pic.twitter.com/kfDfFMIkhE— Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) November 5, 2023
"Overlong"
"The First 2/3 is Excellent"
Big #TheHungerGames fan over here and LOVED #TheBalladOfSongbirdsAndSnakes book, so I am *very* happy to report that the new movie is quite good! In fact, the first 2/3 is excellent.
While I understand why they didn’t split the book into two movies, it is quite noticeable that… pic.twitter.com/kcwLZNqgpE— Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) November 5, 2023
"Cannot Wait To See It Again"
as a longtime obsessive of #TheHungerGames , oh boy, the ballad of songbirds and snakes really delivered for me. watching this made me feel the magic i felt when i saw the first movie as a 14-year-old — i literally cannot wait to see it again when it comes out pic.twitter.com/tc22webCXj— lauren garafano✨ (@laurengarafano) November 5, 2023
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is set to open in theaters on November 17th.