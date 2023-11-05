The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes First Reactions Praise Cast

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is heading to theaters this month, and the first reactions to the film just hit social media. Early viewers are praising the latest installment to the franchise, which is a prequel set 64 years before The Hunger Games. The film adaptation follows 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) before he becomes the tyrannical president of Panem, and Blyth and the rest of the cast are being praised for perfectly capturing the book characters created by Suzanne Collins.

In addition to Blyth as Coriolanus Snow, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes stars Rachel Zegler as Lucy Gray Baird, Viola Davis as Head Gamemaker Volumnia Gaul, Peter Dinklage as Casca Highbottom, Jason Schwartzman as Lucretius "Lucky" Flickerman, Hunter Schafer as Tigris Snow, and Josh Andrés Rivera as Sejanus Plinth.

The movie also features Fionnula Flanagan as Grandma'am, young Coriolanus Snow's grandmother. Isobel Jesper Jones as Mayfair Lipp, the daughter of the mayor of District 12. Honor Gillies will be making her professional acting debut as Barb Azure. Eike Onyambu is playing Tam Amber, Konstantin Taffet will be playing Clerk Carmine, Burn Gorman is Commander Hoff, Scott Folan is Beanpole, Carl Spencer is Smiley, and Michael Greco and Daniela Grubert are Strabo Plinth and Mrs. Plinth, the wealthy parents to Sejanus Plinth, Coriolanus's best friend. Nick Benson, Laurel Marsden, Lilly Cooper, Luna Steeples, and Hiroki Berrecboth are also a part of the cast.

You can read some of the first reactions to The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes below...