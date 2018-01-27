‘The Incredibles 2’ Trailer Likely For Super Bowl 2018

The Super Bowl isn’t just for football. It’s also the biggest advertising event of the year which makes it a perfect time for studios to drop some of their biggest trailers and there’s a good chance that one of those trailers will be for The Incredibles 2.

In addition to expected spots for Black Panther and/or Avengers: Infinity War, according to a report from Deadline, Disney is likely to air trailers for upcoming family movies, specifically A Wrinkle in Time and Pixar’s The Incredibles 2. While Disney has not specifically announced that a trailer for the upcoming sequel to 2004’s Incredibles will air during the Super Bowl broadcast on February 2nd, there is precedent for the release of such a trailer. Last year during the Super Bowl, Disney aired a spot for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

Another strong indicator that Disney might release a new trailer for The Incredibles 2? Disney/Pixar releaesd the first trailer for the film on ESPN’s College Gameday back in November.

If Disney does air a trailer for The Incredibles 2, it will join another recent look at the characters featured in Brad Bird’s highly-anticipated sequel. Disney/Pixar recently released first-look photos and character descriptions for the film’s cast. The film will feature nearly all of the original film’s voice talent, including Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, Samuel L. Jackson and Sarah Vowell as well as Bob Odenkirk, Catherine Keener, Sophia Bush, Jonathan Banks, and Isabella Rossellini as new members to the cast.

The Incredibles 2 is set to pick right up where the original left off 14 years ago, with the Parr family — who previously came out of super hero retirement to face the villain, Syndrome — immediately jumping in to deal with a new villain known as the Underminer.

“It starts right as the first one finishes, so it just carries on,” Pixar’s chief creative officer said at D23 last year. “A minute will have passed. It starts with the Underminer and a big old set piece. You know that at the end of the first movie when he comes up and you see the family dressed as superheroes, well that’s where we start this movie.”

The Incredibles 2 flies into theaters on June 15.