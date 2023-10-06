The Iron Claw: First Poster For Von Erich Wrestling Family's Biopic Revealed

Get ready to meet the Von Erichs. Back in Summer 2022, director Sean Durkin revealed that he was developing The Iron Claw, a biopic about the legendary Von Erich wrestling family. The film received the financial backing of critically-acclaimed production company A24 and nabbed Zac Efron to star as Kevin Von Erich. Months later, The Iron Claw added Jeremy Allen White and Harris Dickinson to the ensemble, with more notable names like Lily Hames and Maura Tierney joining the ranks shortly after. The Iron Claw got a legitimate wrestling boost as well in the form of AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman, as he is set to make his feature film debut in this project.

While diehard wrestling fans are up to speed on the tragic events that plagued the Von Erich lineage, details surrounding what The Iron Claw will cover have been kept close to the vest.

The Iron Claw Debuts First Poster

(Photo: A24)

Sons. Brothers. Champions.

As shared by A24 on Twitter, the first poster for The Iron Claw has been released. The artwork features what is likely five of the Von Erichs embracing inside a wrestling ring, all their faces unexposed. Leading talent Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson, Maura Tierney, Stanley Simons, Holt McCallany and Lily James are named on the poster.

(Photo: A24)

Alongside the poster came the announcement that The Iron Claw will debut its first trailer on Wednesday, October 11th.

Who Else is in The Iron Claw?

As previously mentioned, The Iron Claw will be the feature film debut for Maxwell Jacob Friedman. The current AEW World Champion was announced for the project in Fall 2022 and filmed his scenes shortly after capturing his company's top prize at AEW Full Gear 2022. MJF is playing Lance Von Erich, a fictional relative of the Von Erich family.

Beyond Friedman, The Iron Claw brings in fellow wrestlers Chavo Guerrero Jr. and Ryan Nemeth as The Sheik and Gino Hernandez, respectively. Both Guerrero and Nemeth have worked in Hollywood before, with Guerrero notably helping train actors portraying wrestlers in Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's biopic series, Young Rock. Nemeth has a number of short film credits to his name and has worked on late night programs like The Eric Andre Show and Jimmy Kimmel Live!. He is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling where is he most regularly used as an enhancement talent.

The Iron Claw hits theaters on December 22nd.