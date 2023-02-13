"The Iron Claw" Filming and Release Date Update

The Iron Claw, directed by Sean Durkin and produced by A24, has wrapped filming according to PWInsider. The film will now enter post-production, and while a release date has not been announced late 2023 and early 2024 have both been circled for a potential release date window. Centered around the tragic deaths of the legendary Von Erich pro wrestling family, the film's loaded cast includes Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, Lily James, Holy McCallany, Maura Tierney and Harris Dickinson. AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman will also star in the film as the infamous Lance Von Erich, a wrestler portrayed as another of the Von Erich brothers but not actually related to the family.

Photos from the set leaked online last year that featured Efron (playing Kevin Von Erich) with an impressive muscular physique. While Kevin Von Erich, the only surviving member from that generation of his family, is not directly involved in the film he has remained positive about the project in interviews.

"It's going to be a hard job, I think. It's a lot of information and a lot of time (to cover), so they've got a lot of work ahead of them. But I saw a picture of the guy (Efron), he looked great. Man, I don't think I ever looked that good. I think they're going to do great. I talked to the director (Sean Durkin), (he) seemed like a really nice guy," Kevin told TMZ in a rare interview last October.

The films synopsis reads, "Based on the true story of the Von Erichs, the film follows the rise and fall of the family dynasty of wrestlers who made a huge impact on the sport from the 1960s to the present day." It's still unclear which chapter of the Von Erichs' lives the film will cover, though the casting of Aaron Dean Eisenberg as Ric Flair indicates it will feature David Von Erich's death and the tribute show, 1st Von Erich Memorial Parade of Champions, that saw Kerry Von Erich beat "The Nature Boy" for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship.