The Jack in the Box Rises Pops With an Evil Spirit in New Horror Trailer

The folks over at 4 Digital Media have released the official trailer for The Jack in the Box Rises, an upcoming clown-horror movie based on the classic children's toy. The timing for this sequel is probably right, with the "Twisted Childhood Universe" that has been making big bucks with two Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey movies and counting. The Jack in the Box Rises is nevertheless not quite in the same category of public-domain horror story that has led to everything from Bambi to Mickey Mouse to get turned into slasher flicks. This one feels more like something that would have gone straight to VHS in the '80s and '90s.

The first Jack in the Box came out in 2019, and its first sequel, The Jack in the Box: Awakening, came out in 2022. How "Rises" didn't happen before now, considering the fact that the villain is modeled on a Jack in the Box toy, is actually kind of surprising.

You can see it below.

Here's the movie's official synopsis:

When 18-year old goth Raven fails to retrieve a valuable object for the mysterious Harvey, he has her pay her debt to him by transferring to an all-girls boarding school where he believes the dreaded Jack in the Box is hidden.



Raven's search for the Jack in the Box is successful only now the demonic Jack is loose and it is up to Raven and the students to fight for survival and return him to the box before he kills them all. Will they make it out of the secluded school alive, or will the demon claim the victims it requires to remain alive?

The Jack in the Box is coming to DVD and digital in the United States on April 9th, and in the United Kingdom on 15th April.