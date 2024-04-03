Bambi: The Reckoning Trailer Expands the Poohniverse

Set in the world of Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey, Bambi: The Reckoning is one of at least two Bambi-themed horror movies coming out this year.

Jagged Edge Productions has released the first teaser trailer for Bambi: The Reckoning, an upcoming horror movie based on Bambi: A Life in the Woods, the public-domain children's novel that inspired the beloved Disney animated classic. Directed by Dan Allen and written by Rhys Warrington, Bambi: The Reckoning follows Xana (Roxanne McKee) and her son Benji (Tom Mulheron) who find themselves in a car wreck and soon hunted down by the vicious killing machine, Bambi.

As you can imagine from a horror-comedy take on Bambi, the massive deer monster is out there taking out humanity as retribution for the murder of his mother by a hunter...so it only stands to reason the trailer starts with a hunter. Coloquially known as "The Poohniverse," because it started with Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, the public domain horror universe is officially branded as the Twisted Childhood Universe.

You can see the trailer below.

The "deer" in the movie certainly has a moose vibe, but we suppose it would be hard to have an actual deer look too intimidating. At least it should turn out better for Bambi than his crossover with Godzilla.

"It will be complete carnage. We are heavily influenced by Freddy Vs Jason and The Avengers," explained Jagged Edge Productions Rhys Frake-Waterfield, who directed the two Winnie the Pooh movies. "We would love to see a horror movie where the villains group together and are going after their survivors. We have some incredible set pieces in mind and some sequences I think will truly shock people. The movies we are working on now as stand-alones are all building towards Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble."



Scott Chambers, Producer of Jagged Edge Production, added, "Similar to The Avengers we will follow Pooh, Tigger, Rabbit, Owl, Piglet, Pinocchio, Sleeping Beauty, Bambi, The Mad Hatter, Peter Pan and Tinkerbell joining forces to wreak havoc. We are working with a larger scale budget on this one and are excited for what the future will hold. When you see the stand alone movies you will see the easter eggs hinting toward the crossover. Some of the villains also will not see eye to eye which will allow for some carnage within the group in some epic sequence of monster vs monster."

The second Blood and Honey movie was in theaters last month, and is set to hit digital soon. Other Poohniverse films coming up include Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare and Pinocchio.