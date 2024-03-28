Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 3 Confirmed

In the "Not Surprising" category of news, Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 3 has been officially confirmed. The horror-inspired take on the beloved Winnie-the-Pooh character took social media by storm last year, and inspired a sequel titled Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2. There's nothing like seeing your favorite characters like Christopher Robin, Winnie-the-Pooh, Piglet, Owl, and Tigger drop into the middle of a horror slasher flick. These types of films always seem to crop up from time to time, but not many have caught the zeitgeist quite like Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey. And now a third installment is in the works.

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 3 was confirmed by Jagged Edge Productions, director Rhys Frake-Waterfield, and producer Scott Chambers. It comes as Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 arrives in U.S. theaters for a three-day run put on by Fathom Events. Producers state that the third Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey will have a larger budget than the previous two movies, while also introducing more characters from the Winnie-the-Pooh universe like Rabbit and the heffalumps.

The synopsis for the first Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey reads, "The days of adventures and merriment have come to an end, as Christopher Robin, now a young man, has left Winnie-The-Pooh and Piglet to fend for themselves. As time passes, feeling angry and abandoned, the two become feral. After getting a taste for blood, Winnie-The-Pooh and Piglet set off to find a new source of food. It's not long before their bloody rampage begins."

Reactions to Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey franchise

Unsurprisingly, Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey was one of the big "winners" at the 44th Golden Raspberry Awards. According to Razzies.com, the low-budget horror movie took home the "prizes" for Worst Picture, Screen Couple, Remake/Rip-Off/Sequel, Director, and Screenplay. Along with those Razzies, Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey also received a 3% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Despite the critical reaction, this new Winnie-the-Pooh horror franchise managed to gross over 60 times its budget and even spawned a Poohniverse, appropriately titled The Twisted Childhood Universe. It will feature previously announced stand-alone films Bambi: The Reckoning, Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare and Pinocchio Unstrung and introduce new characters such as Sleeping Beauty, The Mad Hatter, and Rabbit from Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey. All of these characters will culminate in the upcoming film Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble in 2025 when the monsters join forces to take down the world.