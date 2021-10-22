The King’s Man Reveals Characters In New Trailer and Posters

The Kingsman prequel film The King’s Man is still headed to theaters, despite the numerous delays with its release. Still, 20th Century Studios wants moviegoers to know that The King’s Man is still coming, and to that end the studio has released a new set of character posters to introduce the new heroes and villains that The King’s Man will introduce to the franchise. That list includes Actors Ralph Fiennes and Harris Dickinson in the lead roles; Djimon Hounsou, Gemma Arterton, Tom Hollander and Matthew Goode in supporting roles as Kingsman agents, and Rhys Ifans as the WWI era villain, Rasputin.

Check out the gallery of new character posters for The King’s Man, below!

Ralph Fiennes is Oxford

Harris Dickinson is Conrad

Djimon Hounsou is Shola

Gemma Arterton is Polly

Tom Hollander is The KING

Matthew Good is Morton

Rhys Ifans Is Rasputin