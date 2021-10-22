Movies

The King’s Man Reveals Characters In New Trailer and Posters

The Kingsman prequel film The King’s Man is still headed to theaters, despite the numerous delays with its release. Still, 20th Century Studios wants moviegoers to know that The King’s Man is still coming, and to that end the studio has released a new set of character posters to introduce the new heroes and villains that The King’s Man will introduce to the franchise. That list includes Actors Ralph Fiennes and Harris Dickinson in the lead roles; Djimon Hounsou, Gemma Arterton, Tom Hollander and Matthew Goode in supporting roles as Kingsman agents, and Rhys Ifans as the WWI era villain, Rasputin. 

Check out the gallery of new character posters for The King’s Man, below! 

Ralph Fiennes is Oxford

the-kings-man-posters-ralph-fiennes-as-oxford.jpg

Harris Dickinson is Conrad

the-kings-man-posters-harris-dickinson-as-conrad.jpg

Djimon Hounsou is Shola

the-kings-man-posters-djimon-honsou-as-shola.jpg

Gemma Arterton is Polly

the-kings-man-posters-gemma-arterton-as-polly.jpg

Tom Hollander is The KING

the-kings-man-posters-tom-hollander-as-king.jpg

Matthew Good is Morton

the-kings-man-posters-matthew-goode-as-morton.jpg

Rhys Ifans Is Rasputin

the-kings-man-posters-rhys-ifans-as-rasputin.jpg
