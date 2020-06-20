The King's Man Trailer Coming Tomorrow

✖

As theaters begin to reopen across the world, Hollywood is starting to revert back to normal — at least however normal one can be while trying to operate in a world with the coronavirus. As such, 20th Century Studios is gearing up to release the next trailer for Matthew Vaughn's The King's Man. In fact, the movie's official Twitter account shared a coded message to fans Saturday afternoon that, when played in reverse, reveals the fact a new trailer is coming tomorrow.

"Manners. Maketh. Man. This is the Duke of Oxford with a message for our associates around the globe. We have just intercepted vital information that may prove valuable. It is imperative that his transmission be decoded quickly, as time is of the essence," a follow-up tweet on the account reads.

A message from the Duke of Oxford: pic.twitter.com/r7lyfvU4Jw — The King's Man (@KingsmanMovie) June 20, 2020

After the backwards audio, the message concludes, "That is all we've uncovered. The rest is up to you. We are oxfords not rogues. End message."

A prequel set long before the events of Kingsman: The Secret Service, The King's Man will follow Ralph Fiennes and Harris Dickinson as they serve as some of the earliest agents of the cabal. Operating under the slogan "Manners maketh the man," Vaugn previously told ComicBook.com the prequel will very much dive into why the slogan came to be.

“We will in some ways. We’ll discover why manners maketh man," Vaughn said at New York Comic Con last year. "We’ll discover why one of my favorite lines in the new film is 'reputation is what people think you are, character is who you are.' It’s got a lot of what I’ll call home truths for our modern society that would be good to remember."

The director added, "It’s an allegory of...World War I happened due to some crazy politicians and political movements that got out of control. Everybody thought there couldn’t be a war, and then it happened. We’re living in a crazy time right now.”

The King's Man stars Ralph Fiennes, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, Rhys Ifans, Gemma Arterton, Charles Dance, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Djimon Hounsou, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Stanley Tucci, Alison Steadman, Robert Aramayo, Alexandra Maria Lara, and Joel Basman. Vaughn directed from a script he wrote with Karl Gajdusek.

The King's Man is set for release on September 18th.

