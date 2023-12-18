The Kitchen Trailer Released by Netflix

Netflix has released the official trailer for The Kitchen, an upcoming dystopian drama from producer and co-writer Daniel Kaluuya. The Kitchen is helmed by first-time feature director, Kibwe Tavares, who helped develop the story for the movie -- something that apparently has been simmering in the background for a decade. The film stars Kane Robinson and Jedaiah Bannerman in lead roles.

"In 2011, I was in my barbershop and there was a guy boasting about smash and grabs -- kids doing million-pound heists in a minute, getting paid £200 to do it. I saw the potential to unlock a unique story door to the inequality, fatherhood, class, joy, resilience, courage, defiance and care of London," co-writer/producer Daniel Kaluuya said back when the movie was announced. "Now, nearly a decade later, Kibwe Tavares, Daniel Emmerson and I are about to start production, immersing ourselves in a dystopian London that interrogates what 'care' means, at home and as a society and the dangers in our future if we stay indifferent to everything around us. I feel blessed and honoured that my first co-writing film credit is with this inspiring group of creatives, and with the support of Film 4 and Netflix. All of us are excited to watch Kibwe's incredible, cinematic, electric vision come to life, and to create a moment that audiences want to take with them.

You can see the trailer below.

"The Kitchen is very much a love letter to London, the city that has defined my childhood and ultimately my identity," Tavares added at the time. "It's set in an extreme version of our current world; our characters have little choice but to let the city take over them. Through Benji, a 12 year old in need of care, we explore what we as society lose in the ever changing and shifting patterns of life, of our cities. I'm incredibly honoured to be able to explore a father-son relationship in this setting that is as personal as it is universal. This is a film for my father and all the fathers and sons out there, who are working it out. And to all the communities out there that are trying to take care of each other."

You can check out the movie's official synopsis below:

The Kitchen is set in London, 2044, a future where the gap between rich and poor has been stretched to its limits. All forms of social housing have been eradicated and London's working classes have been forced to live in temporary accommodation on the outskirts of the city, The Kitchen is the first and the largest of its kind, it's London's last village harbouring residents that refuse to move on and move out of the place they call home. It's here we meet Izi, a resident of the kitchen who is desperately trying to find a way out and 12-year-old, Benji, who has lost his mother and is searching for a family. We follow our unlikely pair as they battle to survive in a system that is stacked against them.