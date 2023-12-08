Netflix: Daniel Kaluuya's The Kitchen Reveals New Look

The Kitchen just got a brand new look courtesy of Netflix and Total Film. In the newest issue of the magazine, Kibwe Tavares' gritty take on a dystopian London begins to take shape. The duo is working together to direct Netflix's latest take on science fiction. The Kitchen is highly stylized and sees Kaluuya really trying to step out and make an impression. After all, London is a place near and dear to the actor's heart. This version seems to be a little bit familiar, but there's a distinctly sinister undercurrent to the proceedings. Similar to some other thoughtful takes on the genre recently, The Kitchen is shooting for a groundedness that could connect with viewers.

Here's how Netflix describes the movie: "The Kitchen is set in London, 2044, a future where the gap between rich and poor has been stretched to its limits. All forms of social housing have been eradicated and London's working classes have been forced to live in temporary accommodation on the outskirts of the city, The Kitchen is the first and the largest of its kind, it's London's last village harbouring residents that refuse to move on and move out of the place they call home. It's here we meet Izi, a resident of the kitchen who is desperately trying to find a way out and 12-year-old, Benji, who has lost his mother and is searching for a family. We follow our unlikely pair as they battle to survive in a system that is stacked against them."

(Photo: Netflix/Total Film)

What Were The Inspirations For The Kitchen?

(Photo: Netflix)

Kaluuya is clearly hyped to be bringing this vision to the streamer. In an recent interview with Empire Magazine, the Black Panther star explained how a number of classic films provided inspiration for The Kitchen. When it comes to London and a locale, there are plenty of cinematic offerings to choose from. However, it seems like Kaluuya and the team took inspiration from all over and you can see some of it immediately.

"We wanted to make a seminal London film, so we looked at the seminal city films," Kaluuya explained. "Do The Right Thing, La Haine, The Prophet, This Is England. We were just inspired by it all, and wanted to build upon the amazing work that the people before us have done, and do our own version of it." In short, The Kitchen is going big. "A lot of British films do minimalism. We do maximalism," says Kaluuya. "Let's dream big, think big, see big and see where we land, but still be real about what we are and where we're at."

Kaluuya Talks About Why He Made The Kitchen?

When The Kitchen was first announced, Kaluuya shared his excitement to be bringing viewers into this world. He's had a dream of showcasing a story in this pocket for a while now and it's finally time to see it out in the world. "In 2011, I was in my barbershop and there was a guy boasting about smash and grabs -- kids doing million-pound heists in a minute, getting paid £200 to do it," co-writer/producer Daniel Kaluuya wrote in a letter. "I saw the potential to unlock a unique story door to the inequality, fatherhood, class, joy, resilience, courage, defiance and care of London."

"Now, nearly a decade later, Kibwe Tavares, Daniel Emmerson and I are about to start production, immersing ourselves in a dystopian London that interrogates what 'care' means, at home and as a society and the dangers in our future if we stay indifferent to everything around us," he would continue. "I feel blessed and honoured that my first co-writing film credit is with this inspiring group of creatives, and with the support of Film 4 and Netflix. All of us are excited to watch Kibwe's incredible, cinematic, electric vision come to life, and to create a moment that audiences want to take with them."

