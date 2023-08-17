Netflix's The Kitchen First Look Released

The Kitchen has a brand new look from Netflix. Daniel Kaluuya co-writes the project that serves as Kibwe Tavares' feature debut. The film stars Top Boy's Kane Robinson as Izi, the main character of the piece. If you love that kind of lived-in atmosphere for movies you're going to be interested in The Kitchen. As with a lot of popular Netflix series like Black Mirror, this movie leans into that future dystopian aesthetic. London of the future might be recognizable in some ways. But, in others, it's completely foreign and that can create some tension. Check out the look for yourself.

Here's how Netflix describes the movie: "The Kitchen is set in London, 2044, a future where the gap between rich and poor has been stretched to its limits. All forms of social housing have been eradicated and London's working classes have been forced to live in temporary accommodation on the outskirts of the city, The Kitchen is the first and the largest of its kind, it's London's last village harbouring residents that refuse to move on and move out of the place they call home."

Exciting film news: Kibwe Tavares & Daniel Kaluuya’s THE KITCHEN (starring Kane Robinson and Jedaiah Bannerman) will close the 67th BFI London Film Festival this October! pic.twitter.com/J7guJmDA2b — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) August 17, 2023

"It's here we meet Izi, a resident of the kitchen who is desperately trying to find a way out and 12-year-old, Benji, who has lost his mother and is searching for a family. We follow our unlikely pair as they battle to survive in a system that is stacked against them."

Daniel Kaluuya Excited About The Kitchen

(Photo: Universal Pictures)

Daniel Kaluuya is headlining The Kitchen as a co-writer and producer. While Kibwe Tavares and the actor have worked together before on Jonah, this is a much bigger scale project for Netflix. Here's what Kaluuya had to say about the undertaking down below.

"In 2011, I was in my barbershop and there was a guy boasting about smash and grabs -- kids doing million-pound heists in a minute, getting paid £200 to do it. I saw the potential to unlock a unique story door to the inequality, fatherhood, class, joy, resilience, courage, defiance and care of London," co-writer/producer Daniel Kaluuya said in a letter.

"Now, nearly a decade later, Kibwe Tavares, Daniel Emmerson and I are about to start production, immersing ourselves in a dystopian London that interrogates what 'care' means, at home and as a society and the dangers in our future if we stay indifferent to everything around us," he added. "I feel blessed and honoured that my first co-writing film credit is with this inspiring group of creatives, and with the support of Film 4 and Netflix. All of us are excited to watch Kibwe's incredible, cinematic, electric vision come to life, and to create a moment that audiences want to take with them."

The Kitchen's Director Is Honored To Be Telling This Story

(Photo: Netflix)

The Kitchen's director also had some heartfelt words to say when the project got announced. It's clear from both Kibwe Tavares and Kaluuya's statement that they care about London as a location. The city ends up being the heart of the narrative for this project. Take a read for yourself down below!

"The Kitchen is very much a love letter to London, the city that has defined my childhood and ultimately my identity. It's set in an extreme version of our current world; our characters have little choice but to let the city take over them," the director said. "Through Benji, a 12 year old in need of care, we explore what we as society lose in the ever changing and shifting patterns of life, of our cities. I'm incredibly honoured to be able to explore a father-son relationship in this setting that is as personal as it is universal. This is a film for my father and all the fathers and sons out there, who are working it out. And to all the communities out there that are trying to take care of each other."



