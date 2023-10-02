Mattel CEO Defends Daniel Kaluuya's Barney Movie

With the Barbie moving breaking records and dominating the box office as the highest-grossing film of the year, Mattel Films is making quite an impression and has already looking beyond Barbie to bring other beloved toys and characters to the big screen — including Barney. However, in July, Mattel Films executive Kevin McKeon suggested that the Daniel Kaluuya-starring Barney film would tap into millennial angst and be geared much more towards an adult audience. Now, Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz is weighing in, promising that the Barney film won't be as "odd" as earlier comments may have made it seem.

Speaking with Semafor, Kreiz said that while it is too early for details, the film will be "fun" and not odd, though still culturally oriented.

"It's too early to be specific, but I can tell you we are taking a fresh approach that will be fun, entertaining, and culturally oriented," Kreiz said. "It will not be an odd movie."

Previous Comments Have Suggested A "Heartbreaking" and "Angst" Oriented Barney Movie

While Kreiz's new comments clarify that the film won't be strange, McKeon previously told the New Yorker that the film would also lean into the property's "millennial angst" in crafting a story more for adults than ids.

"We're leaning into the millennial angst of the property rather than fine-tuning this for kids," McKeon said. "It's really a play for adults. Not that it's R-rated, but it'll focus on some of the trials and tribulations of being thirtysomething, growing up with Barney — just the level of disenchantment within the generation."

Back in 2020, Kaluuya said that he felt like Barney's overall message could be both heartbreaking and timely.

"Barney taught us, 'I love you; you love me. Won't you say you love me too?' That's one of the first songs I remember, and what happens when that isn't true? I thought that was really heartbreaking." Kaluuya said. "I have no idea why but it feels like that makes sense. It feels like there's something unexpected that can be poignant but optimistic. Especially at this time now, I think that's really, really needed."

Mattel CEO Says They Didn't Make Barbie to Sell More Toys

With Mattel having numerous toy-based films in development in addition to Barney. Kreiz also explained that the company didn't make the Barbie movie simply to sell more toys and that they hope to continue collaborating with significant creators on upcoming movies.

"We didn't make this movie to sell more toys," Kreiz revealed. "It was about creating quality content that people want to watch. If people watch our content, and connect with it, good things will happen. We are collaborating with the best people out there and they run with the ball. It's one thing for us to say, 'we will make the next Hot Wheels movie.' It's another thing to say, 'J.J. Abrams will make the next Hot Wheels movie.'"

What do you think about the latest comments about the Barney movie? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!