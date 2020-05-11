The Last Dance Viewers Are Flipping Out Over Space Jam Footage

It only took ESPN's The Last Dance the better part of a month to get to the part where Michael Jordan filmed Space Jam on the Warner Brothers lot over 20 years ago. As the 10-part miniseries has opened up an in-depth look at Jordan and his career with the Chicago Bulls, it was but a matter of time before the series reached the point on the timeline when the classic animated flick was introduced.

As with previous episodes of the record-setting documentary, the joint production between ESPN and Netflix got its hands on previously-unearthed footage from the set of Space Jam, including bizarre green screen behind-the-scenes footage. Then, on top of everything else, there was footage aplenty of Jordan's after-hours pick-up basketball games in a makeshift arena Warner Brothers built on its lot at the request of the NBA Hall of Famer.

Keep scrolling to see what Space Jam fans are saying about the unearthed footage: