The Last Dance Viewers Are Flipping Out Over Space Jam Footage
It only took ESPN's The Last Dance the better part of a month to get to the part where Michael Jordan filmed Space Jam on the Warner Brothers lot over 20 years ago. As the 10-part miniseries has opened up an in-depth look at Jordan and his career with the Chicago Bulls, it was but a matter of time before the series reached the point on the timeline when the classic animated flick was introduced.
As with previous episodes of the record-setting documentary, the joint production between ESPN and Netflix got its hands on previously-unearthed footage from the set of Space Jam, including bizarre green screen behind-the-scenes footage. Then, on top of everything else, there was footage aplenty of Jordan's after-hours pick-up basketball games in a makeshift arena Warner Brothers built on its lot at the request of the NBA Hall of Famer.
Keep scrolling to see what Space Jam fans are saying about the unearthed footage:
Time to Shine
For weeks I’ve been telling @TheOscarJ how excited I am for #TheLastDance to talk about Space Jam and tonight’s the night. It’s finally my time to shine.— Alexandra (@alexandraariley) May 11, 2020
It's a Front!
Never forget “Space Jam” was a front for Michael Jordan to scout his NBA rivals. #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/mB7jY6c3Nd— Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) May 11, 2020
#History
when #thelastdance starts showing Space Jam pick-up games at Warner Bros. studios pic.twitter.com/4YEQdBG1CM— Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) May 11, 2020
Release. It. All.
They gotta release all of the Space Jam x “Jordan Dome” open run footage. All of it. Unedited. Immediately.— Jonathan (@jnthnwll) May 11, 2020
Whoops
Space Jam photos that can't be unseen #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/AM6h8xAlMk— Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) May 11, 2020
Ah, Twitter.
trust me the space jam pick up games were legendary, i had to watch them for orientation lol i wish #thelastdance woulda shown the Bugs and Daffy pick & roll smh— Looney Tunes (@WBLooneyTunes) May 11, 2020
Spinoff
Space Jam deserves its own documentary— Jonathan (@jnthnwll) May 11, 2020
