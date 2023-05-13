The Little Mermaid: Aladdin Star Reacts To Live-Action Box Office Projection

Aladdin star Mena Massoud reacted to the current box office projections for The Little Mermaid. On Twitter, The Hollywood Handle pointed out that current tracking for the Disney live-action remake sits at $115 million. When they compared that number to Aladdin's $112 million, things got a bit strange. Massoud replied to a fan who said that The Little Mermaid might actually have some trouble in week 2 with Sony's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The actor argued that Aladdin grossed a billion dollars and when this new film doesn't reach that number, they might still get a sequel. It's a bit strange seeing as how the excitement around films should be a bit enthusiastic seeing as how it's a beloved Disney movie and a vehicle for a dynamite singer in Halle Bailey.

Massoud tweeted, "Our film was unique in that audiences went to watch it multiple times. It's the only way we reached the billion dollar mark with our opening. My guess is TLM doesn't cross the billion mark but will undoubtedly get a sequel."

Mena Massoud has deactivated his Twitter page after receiving backlash for his comment about #TheLittleMermaid pic.twitter.com/vApxXxwPIo — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) May 13, 2023

Comicbook.com's Jamie Jirak spoke to The Little Mermaid Director Rob Marshall. He argues that his star absolutely has the goods. "Well, you know, she was like a sponge," Marshall revealed. "I mean, you know, she'd never done this before. And she shared with me later, which I wasn't aware of, that she was so scared every day. But I never felt that from her. She seemed as cool as a cucumber, but she was soaking everything in and everything that I would say or [producer[ John DeLuca would say. She absorbed so quickly and would just do it, but she did it with taste."

He added, "You know, that was that's what's interesting. She understood camera and film immediately, and I thought that was sort of natural. You could see she's natural on camera, truthful. But there's something, you know, they say the camera loves you or, you know... the camera loves Halle. They it's just there's something about her. And so I was so excited to actually watch her grow into a film star as we were working. It was really exciting."

What's The Plot Of The Little Mermaid?

"The Little Mermaid will follow Ariel, the youngest daughter of the kingdom Atlantica's ruler King Triton, who is fascinated with the human world but mermaids are forbidden to explore it. After saving Prince Eric from a shipwreck and falling in love with, she becomes determined to be with him in the world above water. These actions lead to a confrontation with her father and an encounter with the conniving sea witch Ursula, making a deal with her to trade her beautiful voice for human legs so she can discover the world above water and impress Eric. However, this ultimately places her life (and her father's crown) in jeopardy."

