The Little Mermaid Tickets On Sale Now, IMAX Poster Revealed

The Little Mermaid is coming to IMAX with some special surprises for Disney fans. Tickets for the live-action remake are on-sale now and people are pouring in to see this one on the biggest screen possible. The Little Mermaid's ocean will be taking fans' breath away on May 26th and if they see it in IMAX, there are special treats like an expanded aspect ratio to look forward to.

Director Rob Marshall's movie also debuts with IMAX precision sound for one week only. (Secure your seats here.) With Disney getting into the back catalogue with these live-action remakes, The Little Mermaid has some real potential to blow the doors off of theaters because of how beloved this story is and the connection to parents as they got to see it in theaters. Check out the new IMAX official poster for yourself right here!

(Photo: Disney)

Crafting An Underwater Musical In The Little Mermaid

Empire Magazine previously spoke with the director about approaching such a beloved classic. There's one big different this time around, live-action performers. How do you even get the singing to work with real people? Well, according to Marshall, they had to start from scratch, because these are uncharted waters.

"How do you begin creating an underwater musical?" Marshall told the outlet. "It's never been done before. That fear ignited something in me… We introduce the singing underwater. It's very delicate, how you introduce song. It's in this surreal world. We open the film above water, and then we go into this other world, and you accept those things immediately. You have to create the rules of how it works."

Here's how Disney describes the highly-anticipated movie: "The Little Mermaid is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton's daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life – and her father's crown – in jeopardy."

