The Little Mermaid Live-Action Remake Releases New Featurette

The Little Mermaid released a brand new featurette ahead of the live-action remake's debut. A new video shows off behind-the-scenes footage of Halle Bailey and all the stars talking about the importance of this story. For the Ariel actress, this is a deeply personal project as she remembered the first time she saw The Little Mermaid and the affect it had on her peers. Director Rob Marshall knows how big this movie is as well, and says in the clip that he's aiming to just give fans a good experience. Everyone is so clearly devoted to the story of The Little Mermaid and that shows in the footage that's been released so far. Check out what everyone's been working on down below for yourself!

The Little Mermaid Bringing Changes

A recent interview with Vanity Fair saw original composer Alan Menken reveal that there are some small edits to some lyrics in two songs from the musical. "There are some lyric changes in "Kiss the Girl" because people have gotten very sensitive about the idea that [Prince Eric] would, in any way, force himself on [Ariel]," Menken explained. "We have some revisions in "Poor Unfortunate Souls" regarding lines that might make young girls somehow feel that they shouldn't speak out of turn, even though Ursula is clearly manipulating Ariel to give up her voice."

Menken couldn't help mentioning the new original songs coming to The Little Mermaid, and how they figure into the film's plot. "We discussed with Rob Marshall what he wanted. One was the Prince Eric song, called 'Wild Unchartered Waters.' Then, there was the song for Ariel when she has her legs (doesn't have a voice), and she's singing her thoughts about all the firsts she is noticing for the first time."

"Then, there was a number called "Scuttlebutt" for Scuttle and Sebastian. It's this harebrained [song for them] trying to figure out what's going on because they hear rumors that the prince has decided to marry. They think it must be Ariel but of course it's Ursela in the form of Vanessa. It's all this delicious imagination," he added. "Lin's lyrics are to die for. We wrote a fourth song called "Impossible Child" for King Triton. It didn't remain in the film only because dramaturgically we didn't really need it. It was so great to work with Javier Bardem on that song and people will hear it as a DVD outtake, I guess."

