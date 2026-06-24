The Looney Tunes Will Return To The Big Screen in 2026 After Coyote Vs. Acme

The Looney Tunes were sailing rough waters in years past, with Bugs Bunny and his colorful cohorts struggling to stay above water as their future seemed uncertain. Later this summer, one of the biggest Warner Bros focusing on this animated universe, Coyote Vs. Acme is coming back from cancellation to deliver a movie that blends animation with the real world. The roadrunner and coyote aren’t the only Looney Tunes that are hitting the silver screen this year, however. Another WB classic character is set to arrive in theaters, attached to a movie that isn’t often linked to the world of Bugs Bunny, if ever.

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This year will see the return of Dr. Seuss’s Cat in the Hat hit the big screen once again, with Warner Bros unleashing a brand new take on the classic feline to hit theaters on November 6th. On top of trailers and advertisements that will run before the upcoming animated film, WB is promoting that a brand-new Daffy Duck short will run before this new take on a familiar figure. Ironically, the short film has already premiered at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, with festival-goers getting the chance to catch the Daffy Duck-focused movie. While WB hasn’t released an official description for the story of the short film, reviews from Annecy explain what’s in store for Daffy.

Duck Season, Rabbit Season, Daffy Season

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According to reviews that have surfaced online, the upcoming short will focus on Daffy, Bugs Bunny, and Elmer Fudd, once again recreating the now legendary “Season” segment that so many Looney Tunes are aware of. Ironically, it seems as though the short will focus on Bugs and Elmer catching a soccer game, which will explode into something unexpected. With the World Cup being a big part of 2026, it would make sense that Daffy and his fellow cartoon characters would honor the sport. Ultimately, the future for the Looney Tunes beyond this upcoming short is up in the air, especially with real-world events that are in the works.

One of the biggest changes that might affect the Looney Tunes is the ownership of Warner Bros Discovery, as Paramount/Skydance has already been approved to merge with the studio. At present, this merger has yet to fully take place and the ramifications on what this might mean for Bugs Bunny and pals are anyone’s guess. While there had been rumors that the European Union Trade Commission would force Paramount to sell some of its animated characters to help make the deal a reality, those rumors haven’t proven to be true. Whether we’ll ever see a crossover between the Looney Tunes and the NickToons in the future is another question worth mulling over, though once again, nothing has been confirmed.

What do you think of this upcoming Looney Tunes short set to hit theaters? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

Via Animation Magazine