Cartoon Network to Bring Back Classic Franchise That’s Found New Life

Cartoon Network has been in the news quite a bit lately, with many of its classic series making comebacks thanks to the free streaming service known as Tubi. Shows that haven’t aired on the cable network for years, including the likes of Ed Edd ‘N Eddy, Kids Next Door, and The Powerpuff Girls have returned. While CN is routinely a part of many different platforms, the cable network continues to air new and old shows alike on its platform, with next month set to bring back a big one. On April 1st, Cartoon Network is celebrating the occasion in style by bringing back a classic series.

Beginning in 2022, Cartoon Network began to celebrate April Fool’s Day with “Acme Fools,” a programming block that featured Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and the other Looney Tunes. From 2023 to 2025, this included a nine-hour marathon of some of the biggest series featuring these Warner Bros’ favorites, including The Looney Tunes Show, New Looney Tunes, Tiny Toons Looniversity, and Bugs Bunny Builders, to name a few. Not only will many of these series be featured next month for Acme Fools’ return, but the slate will be joined by Duck Dodgers, the action comedy series starring Daffy and Porky as they take on the role of space explorers. Considering how big Looney Tunes has been in recent years, it makes sense that Cartoon Network would look to capitalize on its hot streak.

Looney Tunes’ Revival

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Animation

For some years, many animation enthusiasts believed that the Looney Tunes were a dead franchise, as Warner Bros decided to shelve the movie, Coyote Vs. Acme. Luckily, the movie was saved for a theatrical release this summer on August 28th, as company Ketchup Entertainment is bringing it to the silver screen. While this film will blend 2-D animation with live-action segments, this is far from the only project that is revisiting the Warner Bros franchise in the future.

Filmmaker Jorge R. Gutiérrez, who fans might know best for his work on The Book of Life and El Trigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera, is working on a Speedy Gonzalez movie for Warner Bros. Announced last month, fingers crossed that this upcoming project will survive the recent merger of Warner Bros and Paramount, though the two studios becoming one will take quite some time to take place if it is eventually approved. The animated figures have, ironically, gained a new lease on life thanks to the free streaming service mentioned earlier.

Last year, Tubi acquired quite a lot of cartoons that were a part of the Looney Tunes franchise, and the platform saw serious success as a result. While not confirmed, it would make sense that this would give the free streaming service the green light to add other Cartoon Network classics to its library. Since Tubi wants to add more Looney Tunes to their catalogue, it’s a great time to be a fan of the franchise.

