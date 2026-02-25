5 DC/Looney Tunes Crossovers That Actually Happened

If you’re a fan of DC Comics and classic cartoons as much as I am, there was never a better time than the brief period where the two came together. In early 2017, DC capitalized on its collaboration with Hanna-Barbera to produce a series of crossover one-shots that united classic characters like Space Ghost with DC heroes and villains. Following the success of that line, DC repeated the experiment that summer, this time with another legendary cartoon franchise. For the first time since Superman & Bugs Bunny, the DC Universe collided with the cast of the Looney Tunes.

All your favorite Looney Tunes characters were here for this experiment. And what made the whole affair even more interesting was that each special included two stories. A standard, straightforward crossover (or at least, as straightforward as the Looney Tunes’ gang can be) and a more cartoony backup story. DC fans got 12 crossover stories out of the whole thing, and you might be wondering which are worth reading. While they all have something special going for them, the following 5 crossovers really are some of the best DC/Looney Tunes specials of this incredibly unique era.

5. Joker/Daffy Duck

Now, what in the hell would bring Daffy Duck together with the Clown Prince of Crime? Well, after trying to straighten things out with the ACME company, Daffy ends up in Gotham, where he runs into the Joker. Strangely enough, the Joker sees something in Daffy and puts him to work as a henchman, which Daffy actually takes to! Until he realizes his boss is a homicidal maniac, forcing Daffy to sabotage Joker’s plans in various comedic ways. It’s a combo that shouldn’t work, but surprisingly does, as Joker and Daffy really do play well off of one another.

4. Wonder Woman/Tasmanian Devil

Is there anyone better suited to take on an absolute force of nature like Taz than Wonder Woman? Diana met the monster in her youth, back when she was on a quest to prove herself a capable warrior. Though he’s just as destructive and hungry as he is in any other Looney Tunes special, Diana placates him with compassion and understanding. They even team up in the modern-day DCU when Circe invades Paradise Island. I wouldn’t have ever thought about a Wonder Woman and Taz team-up, but damn it, this special makes it work.

3. Black Canary and Catwoman/Tweety and Sylvester

Gail Simone is always good for a laugh, and she really shines here with a story that flawlessly merges superhero storytelling with cartoon hijinx. A magical series of events brings Sylvester and Tweety to Gotham, where they meet Catwoman and Black Canary, respectively. Thanks to the influence of some powerful witches, a war has broken out between cats and birds, and whichever side loses is eradicated (including bird or cat-themed vigilantes). It’s a story that only gets wilder, and frankly, funnier, the longer it goes on, and it certainly stands out from the pack.

2. Lex Luthor/Porky Pig

If there’s one thing you can count on Mark Russell for, it’s hilarious satire. This special sees Porky Pig lose everything in a cryptocurrency hacking scandal, and the one person to reach out and give him another chance? Lex Luthor. Lex ropes in Porky to work on a new project, but as is usually the case, Lex has ulterior motives up his sleeve, only hiring Porky to serve as a fall guy for one of Luthor’s schemes. It’s a grim reflection on modern economics and how the choices we make can haunt us, but Russell makes it unbelievably funny.

1. Batman/Elmer Fudd

There’s no other way to say this: the Elmer Fudd and Batman book is undoubtedly the best of the bunch. Written by then-Batman writer Tom King and drawn by Lee Weeks, this crossover is presented like a prestige special, hilariously accented by Elmer Fudd’s narration, complete with his trademark speech impediment. Fudd is on the hunt and Batman is his main target. There’s a reason this crossover is held up in high regard as it is. Like King or not, this is an extremely good story that really makes me pine for DC to try the Looney Tunes experiment again.

What was your favorite DC and Looney Tunes crossover story? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!