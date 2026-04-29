A New Looney Tunes Anime Has Been Confirmed (And The First Trailer Is Here)

Warner Bros hasn’t been shy when it comes to confirming their commitment to anime in recent years. With the entertainment studio set to merge with Paramount/Skydance, fans are left to wonder what the future holds for the WB when it comes to entering this medium. In a surprising turn, the Looney Tunes are preparing to have an anime all their own, with Bugs and his cohorts recently running high thanks to recent projects. While a release date for this new anime series remains a mystery, here’s everything that we know about the classic cartoon characters taking a step into a new frontier.

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Looney Tunes Gokko is a brand-new anime series that will reimagine the WB characters in a far cuter way than how we’ve known the roster over the years. For those who don’t know what “Gokko” means, it translates to “pretend” or “playing at make-believe,” and clearly the aesthetic is focused at a far younger audience. Tom & Jerry was the first “Gokko” series that was released under this umbrella, with WB also confirming that a Scooby-Doo iteration was also on the way. While Warner Bros did not confirm the exact release date for when Looney Tunes Gokko would arrive online, the description confirmed that it will be airing ‘soon,’ “The Looney Tunes are back in Gokko form! Catch all your favorites: Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Lola Bunny, Wile E. Coyote, and more in a new Looney Tunes Gokko series, coming soon to WB Kids!”

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The Looney Tunes Roller Coaster

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Looney Tunes has been in the news quite a bit in recent years, both for good and bad headlines across the board. This year, the long-awaited Coyote Vs. Acme movie, which blends 2-D animation with real-world actors, will hit theaters. Warner Bros’ colorful cartoon characters are no strangers to the silver screen, with 2024 seeing the release of Looney Tunes: The Day The Earth Blew Up, but the upcoming August release is far different from the Daffy Duck and Porky Pig story. Starring the likes of Will Forte and John Cena, the Coyote-centric movie was originally shelved by Warner Bros as a tax write-off, though Ketchup Entertainment is bringing it to theaters.

Warner Bros’ commitment to anime has emerged in multiple ways in recent days, with the studio bringing DC’s heroes and villains to the medium with projects such as Batman: Ninja and The Suicide Squad Isekai. WB has also had a hand in working on classic anime franchises, including JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Mob Psycho 100, Food Wars, and many more. As the anime industry only continues to grow, seeing more classic WB characters and worlds translated to the medium seems like a slam dunk, even with the upcoming Paramount merger on the horizon. Considering there were originally rumors running online that WB might sell the Looney Tunes franchise, Bugs and company have come a long way in a relatively short amount of time.

What do you think of this upcoming Looney Tunes anime that will recreate the classic cartoon characters? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!