The Lord of The Rings and Moneyball Mashups Were One of 2023's Last Great Memes
Brad Pitt's 2011 sports movie is a perfect fit for the iconic fantasy franchise.
2023 has come to a close, and many are still looking back at everything that occurred during the past twelve months. There has been absolutely no shortage of unexpected Internet trends — and it looks like one hit a fever pitch in the final days of the year. In December, a tweet from @ToLey88 started going viral on X, poking fun at the in-universe reaction to The Lord of the Rings' Fellowship of the Ring roster consisting of so many Hobbits.
@HeylKatme took the joke even further, comparing Elrond's decision to draft so many Hobbits akin to the 2011 movie Moneyball, in which Billy Beane (Brad Pitt) works to rebuild the Oakland Athletics with overlooked or undervalued players. In the days since, fans have had fun drawing comparisons between the two franchises, posting a slew of Moneyball clips recontextualized within the lore of Middle Earth.
Will There Be New Live-Action Lord of the Rings Movies?
In addition to the upcoming animated film The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, Warner Bros. has teased plans to work on new live-action films with New Line Cinema and Embracer Group, which currently owns the franchise's rights.
"[Warner Bros. Discovery CEO] David [Zaslav] made a promise, quote unquote, very early on to revitalize some of that iconic, tentpole IP and we're starting to make progress," Warner Bros. Discovery CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels explained earlier this year. "It's exciting to see how people are coming in and out and how the creative community is embracing this opportunity to work with us. That's going to bear fruit, over time."
Keep scrolling to see some of our favorite tweets from the The Lord of the Rings and Moneyball crossover
Oh No
Mount Doom exploding during the battle of the Morannon https://t.co/qKTy0QucrK pic.twitter.com/WWDJNjobYR— Andy Flynn (@Andyflynn74) December 27, 2023
Elrond
Elrond, why don’t you go with them to Mordor? https://t.co/YfTN9cdLkp pic.twitter.com/Ky5R9GTNxF— Stephen Patiño (@YaBoyStevieP) December 27, 2023
Exactly
Other elves: “Elrond why do you want Samwise Gamgee? We didn’t even intend for him to be here, why do you like him?”
Elrond: *points at Gandalf*
Gandalf and everyone in unison: “Because he will support Frodo.”
Elrond: https://t.co/cEZDPFXoUU pic.twitter.com/uTuJxhn7JQ— Rev. Dr. Spookas 🎃 (@LukasFields) December 27, 2023
Aragorn
Aragorn looking east at first light of the fifth day https://t.co/Jb1htZcxDR pic.twitter.com/ggQf995ajI— Unreturnable Rebound (@HillbillyMango) December 27, 2023
Explain Ourselves
Gandalf to Elrond after he burns 4 out of 9 roster spots on Hobbits: https://t.co/PhdF7UGQV9 pic.twitter.com/UFIdpKaZHF— spencer (@itsspank) December 27, 2023
Sorry Tom Bombadil
"Billy, we have Tom Bombadil practically signed already. He's got some years on him, sure, but he was never once tempted by the One Ring."— Ben Crew (@BenjaminCrew1) December 27, 2023
"If we give Tom Bombadil the ring, he'll just forget he has it. No, we take his 1 spot and bring in *sharpie noises* 4 halflings."
*groans* https://t.co/cCm4WVVRnn pic.twitter.com/adTCcKMfKY
Hungry
Legolas: *to merry and pippin* “this is lembas bread. one small bite is enough to fill the stomach of a grown man.”
Pippin: https://t.co/7ARxl08Me1 pic.twitter.com/DcZWxXutQ8— Hank (@hicklepickle8) December 27, 2023
Valid Question
Gandalf: Frodo, Caradhras has defeated us. Would you rather take the One Ring by the Gap of Rohan through a land where Saruman has spies everywhere or attempt to pass through the mines of Moria where the dwarves woke the nameless fear, Durin’s Bane?
Frodo: https://t.co/TK5nZpYwk6 pic.twitter.com/xBbGkx7non— ... (@MrSnugglePuggle) December 27, 2023
Incredibly
Elrond: It's not that hard to walk into Mordor. Tell him, Boromir.
Boromir: It’s incredibly hard. https://t.co/ugGW6Rxkk3 pic.twitter.com/HP9GdPs8iP— Harrison (@harryoliver27) December 26, 2023
Perfection
Gandalf and the Rohirrim showing up at Helm’s Deep https://t.co/GYKgNu06g7 pic.twitter.com/OPsz57YEBc— Matt (@LeDogger) December 27, 2023