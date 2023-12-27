Lord of the Rings Stars Elijah Wood & Sean Astin Play Baldur's Gate 3 in New Video

The Lord of the Rings stars Elijah Wood and Sean Astin have reunited to play Baldur's Gate 3 together. The fantasy genre is incredibly vast and features some of the most respected stories of all-time. The Elder Scrolls, Game of Thrones, The Witcher, and many others are some standouts, but The Lord of the Rings may be the biggest of them all. The Peter Jackson films swept the world in the early 2000s, becoming some of the biggest blockbusters of all-time and they even went on to win Oscars. They're seminal films and both the movies and the books from Tolkien are a major source of inspiration for the fantasy genre.

With that said, Elijah Wood (Frodo) and Sean Astin (Sam) have reunited to play Baldur's Gate 3, one of the greatest fantasy games out there right now. Just a few weeks ago, Baldur's Gate 3 won Game of the Year along with a number of other awards during The Game Awards. During that time, Baldur's Gate 3 director Swen Vincke had an encounter with the aforementioned actors. Noting their interest in the fantasy genre, Vincke invited the two to come check out Baldur's Gate 3. The three played in co-op, created their own characters, and had a lot of fun learning about the game. You can check out the gameplay of the three playing together down below.

As of right now, it's unclear what the future for Baldur's Gate 3 is. The game has been a massive success, but Larian has been focused on making sure the game gets finished and put out on all platforms. The game finally came to Xbox earlier this month after a lot of waiting, but Larian hasn't outline any future plans. We would have to imagine Larian would make some expansion packs or DLC for Baldur's Gate 3 given how much time, money, and effort has been put into making this game. Baldur's Gate 3 also has no plans to come to Xbox Game Pass, so people who are interested will have to buy a copy.