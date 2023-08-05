New Fish Species Named After The Lord of the Rings

The world of The Lord of the Rings has inspired countless adaptations and fan works — and now, it has officially influenced the world of fish. According to a new study in the Ichthyology & Herpetology journal, scientists have discovered a brand-new species of suckermouth catfish along West Africa's Niger River, which shares some similarities with the franchise's fictional Hobbits. In particular, the fish are seen as "diminutive travelers" who were separated a great distance from their fellow catfish, much like the Hobbits are in J.R.R. Tolkien's stories. As a result, the brown and white fish has now officially been named Chiloglanis frodobagginsi, a reference to protagonist Frodo Baggins. A second "sister" species of suckermouth catfish, the Chiloglanis micropogon, has also been discovered in Liberia.

According to their findings, the C. frodobagginsi is a small- to medium-sized catfish that can range in size from about 0.75 inches long to 1.5 inches long. It is usually medium brown, with light brown spots on its back and a yellow-cream colored front side and face.

It's true! The description of two new species of suckermouth catfishes is out! It has it all. A new species named after a character from the Shire, and a species described from just one specimen!



Here is Chiloglanis frodobagginsi !

