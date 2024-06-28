The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum's Andy Serkis Teases Returning Characters

Andy Serkis is returning to Middle Earth with the new film The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum. It was revealed last month that Serkis would be directing and reprising his role of Gollum with Lord of the Rings trilogy director Peter Jackson signed on as producer. Many fans have wondered if other fan-favorite names from the franchise would be popping up in the film. During a recent appearance at ACE Superhero Comic Con (via Popverse), Serkis addressed the project and teased the possibility of returning characters.

"The Hunt for Gollum is a work-in-progress title. It may not end up being called that. It's going to very much be the world of Middle Earth according to Gollum's experience of it," Serkis explained. "It is so early; it would be unfair to commit to anything at this point. But I will say that it will be a deep dive where we investigate Gollum's character. There may be characters that we recognize that might be coming back. I'm not going to say who."

"We started to talk about this roughly about eight months or so ago," Serkis added. "They were saying, 'Andy we really want to reinvigorate Middle Earth. There are so many fresh stories that we want to get involved with. We want to launch this new wave by taking us back into the world of Gollum.' They asked me to direct. This is a dream come true. To work with the people I love working with in a country I adore working in."

"I see everything as a challenge and an exciting challenge," he continued. "There is no point in being terrified about it. Gollum has never left me, so he's still lurking around inside. There isn't a day that goes past where someone doesn't go up and ask me about Gollum. In many ways, I'm not scared. The challenge will be telling a great story, and we're right at the beginning of that process. We're just about to start writing it. It's all to come and it's thrilling. Mildly terrifying."

Ian McKellen Addresses Potential Return in The Hunt for Gollum:

(Photo: Ian McKellen as Gandalf in Lord of the Rings: Return of the King. - New Line Cinema)

Last year, McKellen confirmed he has no plans to retire from acting, and recently addressed the possibility of a Gandalf return during an interview with The Times.

While chatting about the play Player Kings, McKellen said that he's heard "stirrings in Tolkien land." ... "And I haven't shaved in months," McKellen happily shared, referring to the hair he's grown for Player Kings. McKellen added that he's heard Gandalf will be part of the film, however, nothing is set in stone. "But there is no script, there is no offer, there is no plan." When asked if he's interested in returning to the role, he replied with a chuckle, "If I'm alive."

The Lords of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum is expected to be released in 2026.