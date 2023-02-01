The Lord of the Rings Trilogy Has a New Streaming Home

If you watched the debut season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and it got you craving a revisit of the Middle-earth trilogy that first brought the worlds of J.R.R. Tolkien to live-action, you can fire up Netflix to watch all three films in Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings trilogy. In what will spark some lively debates, the versions of the films on the streamer are the theatrical releases as opposed to the extended editions, as fans have conflicted feelings on which cut is superior. For those who can't decide which is better, HBO Max offers both cuts of all three films on the platform.

A new month brings with it new releases on the platform, which include The Lord of the Rings trilogy, IT, La La Land, Underworld, and more, but today the streamer also revealed some disappointing news in regards to how it will combat sharing passwords between households. Netflix is expected to require subscribers to login on their devices in their home network once every 31 days, and devices attempting to login outside that home location will be blocked or encouraged to sign up for their own account. For those who are traveling and will be logging in from new devices or accessing the Internet in a new location, a code can be provided to grant access for seven consecutive days.

While this might be disappointing news for Netflix users, those who choose to abandon the platform will still get their Tolkien fill on Prime Video, as a second season of The Rings of Power is on the way.

The Rings of Power brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth's history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings books, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien's pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared reemergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the farthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.

The Lord of the Rings trilogy is now streaming on Netflix and HBO Max. Stay tuned for details on The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2.

