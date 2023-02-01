Netflix Reveals Anti-Password Sharing Rules

Netflix has announced the limits to password sharing heading into the rest of 2023, and the results have people absolutely furious online. Last year, the CEO of the company mentioned this practice as a reason for why their revenue projections were off. And it seems the shareholders took the bait because it's rolling out in about a month. Now, family password sharing will only count for members of the same household at one address. (All of this has been confirmed by The Streamable.) In their report, they detail how often you have to be logged into your "home network" to use the shared account.

In particular, the primary location for a Netflix account will be a home base of sorts. If your chosen device logged into the shared account doesn't connect to the home Wi-Fi at your primary location once every 31 days, the device will be blocked. It's a bit of insanity to be sure and the public treated it as such when they found out. If you try to log-in at another address, Netflix will prompt users to sign up for your own account and block access until that happens. The only silver lining to tis move is the fact that Netflix won't immediately charge people who's accounts were being used this way before.

Can You Migrate Your Netflix Profile?

Previously, Netflix announced that people looking to take their watchlists, favorites, and other information to a paid account from a shared one will have the tools to do so. But, the question soon became: "What happens to people traveling for vacations, business, or otherwise?" Well, the company argues that they can get a login code from the app that will allow use for seven days outside the home network. All of this really seems like a lot of hassle for relatively little gain and the fans are saying as much on social media.

As The Streamable notes, there is a scenario where Netflix absolutely begins charging the home accounts of users who password share $3 for people outside of their home. In fact, last year they rolled out those changes in Latin American countries. All of this has caused more than a little bit of outrage amongst fans of the service. After all, a lot of those lofty viewpoints on programs like Wednesday, Stranger Things, and the strange Dahmer phenomenon were no doubt boosted by random family members getting in to see what all the fuss was about when they heard about it somewhere else.

Do you think the password sharing measures will work? Let us know down in the comments!