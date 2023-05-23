The Machine's Bert Kreischer Reveals Surprise Bond With About My Father's Sebastian Maniscalco

The Machine star Bert Kreischer revealed that he's been texting Sebastian Maniscalco about having a film legend play his dad in the movie. Comicbook.com's Chris Killian spoke to the comedian during interviews for the film. In the course of their conversation, we asked about the similarities between The Machine and About My Father. Of course, Maniscalco is starring in a movie with Robert De Niro. Funnily enough, Kreischer is starring opposite Mark Hamill in his movie. So, they both have these on-screen legends as dads. So, both comedians used their friendship to kind of take stock of such a unique situation. It's a lot to process for both of them in these moments. Check out what The Machine star had to say for yourself down below!

"Yeah, we actually texted a lot because we made the movies at the same time. So, we texted a lot in the time when were making the movie," Kreischer revealed. "Just about like advice of how to be in the moment and how to love what you're doing and be appreciative of it. And we've texted a bunch leading up to it. I think it's just, it's crazy that two comics have movies coming out. It's in the same week and it's just insane and it's crazy that we both have legends playing our dads. It's crazy."

How Did Maniscalco Approach Comedy In His Movie

"I never really even thought about it. Stand-up didn't really have a story here; the story was the relationship between my wife and I. And me being a hotel general manager is what I would've done if I wasn't a stand-up," Maniscalco explained. "So that's where that came from, but I didn't see stand-up being an integral part of the movie. What I did for a living really didn't matter. I was more about the relationship with dad, and going to meet my wife's family."

Here's the synopsis for About My Father: "The hottest comic in America, Sebastian Maniscalco, joins forces with legendary Italian-American and two-time Oscar winner Robert De Niro, in the new comedy "About My Father." The film centers around Sebastian (Maniscalco) who is encouraged by his fiancée (Leslie Bibb) to bring his immigrant hairdresser father Salvo (De Niro) to a weekend get-together with her super-rich and exceedingly eccentric family (Kim Cattrall, Anders Holm, Brett Dier, David Rasche). The weekend develops into what can only be described as a culture clash, leaving Sebastian and Salvo to discover that the great thing about family is everything about family."