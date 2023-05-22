Arnold Schwarzenegger Named Chief Action Officer in Netflix Trailer

Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger is the Chief Action Officer in a new Netflix trailer. Schwarzenegger is known for his big action films such as the Terminator and Expendables franchises, True Lies, and Total Recall, but he will star in his first-ever TV series in Netflix's FUBAR. That's probably why the streaming service has enlisted Schwarzenegger in a new ad campaign that appoints him its Chief Action Officer, as Netflix runs down some of its biggest action projects debuting this year. From FUBAR to Chris Hemsworth's Extraction 2 to Henry Cavill's final season of The Witcher, there's something for each action fan to look forward to.

The trailer begins with Arnold Schwarzenegger driving a tank to Netflix headquarters, running over a car in the process. He then emerges from its top and states, "No one loves action as much as I do. That's why I've accepted a big new job as Netflix's Chief Action Officer." We then get looks at Extraction 2, The Witcher, Gal Gadot's Heart of Stone, and of course, FUBAR. "I'm working around the clock to bring you the biggest action on Earth," Schwarzenegger declares. The trailer ends with the logline, "Nobody Hits Like Netflix."

Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals Most Underrated Movie Role

What is Arnold Schwarzenegger's most underrated role? According to the acting icon and former Governor, it is his 1993 action-comedy/meta-satire film, Last Action Hero. While doing press for his new Netflix series FUBAR, one lengthy profile about the 75-year-old screen legend ventured into all kinds of reflections on the decades of roles he's played – including the one(s) he feels didn't get their due.

"Last Action Hero. It was slaughtered before anybody saw it," Schwarzenegger told THR. "It was literally a political attack because I was campaigning for [former President George H.W. Bush], but Bill Clinton won. Last Action Hero was great – it wasn't fantastic, but it was underrated."

He added, "Now, more and more people are seeing it and saying, 'I love this movie.' I'm getting the residual checks, so I know it's true. It made money – that's always an important thing for me. Because it's show business, right?"

What Is FUBAR About?

Arnold Schwarzenegger stars as Luke Brunner, a veteran CIA operative on the verge of retirement. But ringing in the golden years is put on hold when he's called up for one last undercover mission: saving another operative that just so happens to be his daughter. The series tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, action and humor.

FUBAR stars Arnold Schwarzenegger, Monica Barbaro, Milan Carter, Fortune Feimster, Travis Van Winkle, Fabiana Udenio, Jay Baruchel, Aparna Brielle, Andy Buckley, Barbara Eve Harris and Gabriel Luna. The series premieres May 25th on Netflix.