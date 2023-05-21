The Machine's Bert Kreischer Reveals Surprise Arnold Schwarzenegger Encounter

Even A-list comedians find themselves on cloud nine after making an unsuspecting guest laugh. As Bert Kresicher tells us, he was elated earlier this month to crack a joke and make none other than The Terminator himself chuckle. The Machine star Bert Kreischer tells ComicBook.com's Chris Killian there was a moment he was speaking to Arnold Schwarzenegger where he was able to check a box off his bucket list once the actor laughed.

"Yeah, I made him laugh the other day," Kreischer tells us. "He was commenting on how great my body was and I was like, 'Dude, tell 15-year-old Bert this is going to happen.'"

What is The Machine about?

The movie itself is based on Kreischer's "Machine" stand-up routine, only set decades after the story first took place.

The film is described, "Set 23 years after the original story which inspired it, The Machine finds Bert Kreischer facing familial crisis and the arrival of his estranged father (Mark Hamill) when the ghost of his booze-soaked past arrives: a murderous mobster (Iva Babić) hellbent on kidnapping Bert back to the motherland to atone for his crimes. Together, he and his father must retrace the steps of his younger self (Jimmy Tatro) in the midst of a war between a sociopathic crime family while they attempt to find common ground."

Kresicher stars in the film alongside Mark Hamill, Robert Maaser, Stephanie Kurtzuba, Jessica Gabor, Rita Bernard Shaw, Nikola Đuričko, Oleg Taktarov, Amelie Villers, and Mercedes de la Cruz. Peter Atencio (Key & Peele, Keanu) directed the film, working from a script by Kevin Biegel (Cougar Town, Scrubs) and Scotty Landes (Workaholics, Ma).

"It's mind-blowing. It really is," Kreischer previously said of the film in an interview with New York's Q104.3. "At times it kind of overwhelms me. They're spending $24 million on this movie, and you see the sets and you see the amount of people working. The other day I listened to Jimmy Tatro ... an amazing actor who is playing a young version of me. So in flashback scenes you see the young Bert and I got teary-eyed -- this is the dumbest thing to get teary-eyed but he introduced himself in the movie. He goes, 'My name is Bert. I don't go to class very much.' And I got teary-eyed. I was like, 'That is exactly who I am! That is exactly what I said, and I'm seeing someone act it out on screen!'"

The Machine is set to release exclusively in theaters on March 26th.