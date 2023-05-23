Netflix's Skull Island Reveals Synopsis, Voice Cast

Legendary's Kong will be branching out with a whole new animated series hitting Netflix later this Summer, and the new Skull Island series has revealed the first idea of what fans can expect to see in action with the synopsis and main voice cast for the new project! Legendary is greatly expanding their various MonsterVerse projects with not only a new Godzilla x Kong feature film now in the works, but more intriguingly, a new animated spin-off series set within the same time frame as the events of the first Kong: Skull Island movie released a few years back.

Legendary Television's Skull Island will feature animation from Powerhouse Animation Studios, the same juggernaut behind massive hits such as Masters of the Universe: Revelation, Blood of Zeus, Seis Manos, the Castlevania franchise and more. Now their talents will be showing off a whole new take on Kong as a group of unsuspecting explorers end up on the island filled with dangerous Titans. You can check out the first trailer for Skull Island below to get started:

What to Know for Netflix's Skull Island Anime

Skull Island will be premiering with Netflix around the world on June 22nd, and has revealed the voice cast will include the likes of Nicolas Cantu (Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky, The Fabelmans) as the main protagonist Charlie, Mae Whitman (who will also be returning for Netflix's new Scott Pilgrim anime) as Annie, Darren Barnett (Never Have I Ever, Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles) as Mike, Benjamin Bratt as Cap (Poker Face, Coco), and Betty Gilpin (Mrs. Davis, Glow) as Irene.

Created, written and executive produced by Brian Duffield (Cocaine Bear, Love and Monsters) with Jacob Robinson, Brad Graeber, Jen Chambers, and Thomas Tull, and animation crafted by Powerhouse Animation Studios, Netflix teases what to expect from the new Skull Island animated series as such, "Skull Island takes viewers on a thrilling adventure as a group of kind-hearted explorers rescues Annie (Mae Whitman) from the ocean, unaware that their act of heroism will lead them to the treacherous Skull Island. This enigmatic place is home to bizarre creatures and terrifying monsters, including the mighty titan himself, Kong."

How do you feel about this first look at the new Skull Island animated series?