Netflix to Begin Emailing Users Sharing Netflix Outside Their Household

The time is nearing for Netflix to start cracking down on users who are sharing their accounts with people outside the household. As streaming companies begin to limit how multiple people can all share one account, thus limiting the amount of income the company makes, subscribers will continue getting updates on how that crackdown will take place. Netflix was one of the first streamers to notify its customers that they would soon have to pay extra if someone outside the main household was using the account to stream content. Now, we have a look at the official letter Netflix will soon send to subscribers about password sharing.

A post on the Netflix blog features an example letter regarding password sharing outside of the household. "A Netflix account is for use by one household. Everyone living in that household can use Netflix wherever they are — at home, on the go, on holiday — and take advantage of new features like Transfer Profile and Manage Access and Devices," the article reads.

The letter does reiterate that it's perfectly acceptable to use a Netflix account while traveling at a hotel or vacation home. While giving instructions on how to check to see who is using a Netflix account, there are also steps to share Netflix with someone outside of a household.

(Photo: Netflix)

How to Share Netflix With Someone Outside Your Household

The two ways Netflix lists to share a password with someone outside the household include transferring a profile and buying an extra membership. "Anyone on your account can transfer a profile to a new membership that they pay for," it states.

As far as buying an extra member, "You can share your Netflix account with someone who doesn't live with you for $7.99/month more." This is probably the most preferable option for Netflix since it would be picking up an extra $7.99 for each account added to a membership, compared to multiple people all sharing one username and password. Netflix has previously said that if your chosen device doesn't connect to the home Wi-Fi at your primary location once every 31 days, the device will be blocked, but there was also a large outcry from users at this revelation. If you try to log in at another address, Netflix will prompt users to sign up for their own account and block access until that happens.

There is a note that an extra member is currently unavailable for members billed through a Netflix partner.

Photo credit Avishek Das/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images