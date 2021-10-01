The Many Saints of Newark Trailer Offers First Look at Sopranos Prequel

Long in the works, Warner Bros. Pictures has finally released the first trailer for The Many Saints of Newark, the upcoming prequel to the Emmy-winning TV series The Sopranos. The first look at footage from the movie makes it very clear that this film is setting the stage for what we saw in Tony Soprano's life on HBO as it features quotes from the late James Gandolfini's character, includes its iconic theme song at the end of the trailer, and even brings up the subtitle "A Sopranos Story" at the end. Check it out for yourself below and look out for the film this October!

David Chase, the creator of The Sopranos, returned to produce and co-write the film with another former Sopranos writer Lawrence Konner. Filmmaker Alan Taylor, who helmed nine episodes of the series including the penultimate episode before directing movies like Thor: The Dark World and Terminator: Genisys, returns behind the camera as director. "I was interested in Newark and life in Newark at that time," Chase said in a 2019 interview about the film. "I used to go to down there every Saturday night for dinner with my grandparents. But the thing that interested me most was Tony's boyhood. I was interested in exploring that."

Warner Bros. official description of the movie reads: "Young Anthony Soprano is growing up in one of the most tumultuous eras in Newark’s history, becoming a man just as rival gangsters begin to rise up and challenge the all-powerful DiMeo crime family’s hold over the increasingly race-torn city. Caught up in the changing times is the uncle he idolizes, Dickie Moltisanti, who struggles to manage both his professional and personal responsibilities—and whose influence over his impressionable nephew will help make the teenager into the all-powerful mob boss we’ll later come to know: Tony Soprano."

The stacked cast for The Many Saints of Newark includes Michael Gandolfini, son of the late James Gandolfini, as Tony Soprano. Several other notable actors will fill in other roles previously seen in the TV series including: Jon Bernthal as Giovanni Francis "Johnny Boy" Soprano, the father of Tony, originally portrayed by Joseph Siravo in six episodes of the HBO drama; Vera Farmiga as Tony's mother, Livia Soprano, taking over from Nancy Marchand; Corey Stoll as Corrado "Junior" Soprano, played by Dominic Chianese in the series; with Billy Magnussen as Paulie "Walnuts" Gualtieri; and John Magaro as Silvio Dante.

Other cast members include Alessandro Nivola (A Most Violent Year) as Dickie Moltisanti, father of DiMeo crime family member Christopher Moltisanti (Michael Imperioli) in The Sopranos, Leslie Odom Jr. (Murder on the Orient Express), Joey Diaz (Spider-Man 2) and Ray Liotta (Goodfellas).

The Many Saints of Newark will be released in theaters and on HBO Max on October 1.