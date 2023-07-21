The Marvels Synopsis Reveals Captain Marvel's Mistakes Lead to Epic Team Up With Monica Rambeau and Ms. Marvel

The Marvels releases November 10, bringing together Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani in a movie that pits them against an increasingly unstable Marvel Universe in the wake of Avengers: Endgame.

Along with a new trailer, The Marvels dropped a new synopsis last night, celebrating Comic Con International in San Diego by giving fans a bit of new information to chew on. One key element of the story seems to be that no matter what she does, Carol Danvers can't seem to catch a break. In the new breakdown, it sounds like her defeat of the Supreme Intelligence has destabilized regions previously run by the Kree, making the universe less safe and more in need of her help. She also doesn't have a great relationship with Monica, likely because Carol spends most of her time out in space and alienated from her friends back home.

It's an extension of some of what we have seen, from Captain Marvel to the Avengers sequels, but it's also a way to both center Carol in the movie -- she is, after all, the common element between Monica and Kamala -- and also give her a growth arc, which is hard to do when your character is generally portrayed as a hyper-competent badass.

The idea of Monica being estranged from Carol will also give the movie some of that adversarial "buddy-cop" energy. That's something the first Captain Marvel had a bit, because Nick Fury's rough edges hadn't been rounded off yet, and Carol was very much a fish out of water, resulting in a three-way dynamic between Carol, Nick, and Agent Coulson that was a highlight of the film.

The Marvels picks up where Secret Invasion leaves off, featuring themes and characters from the miniseries currently airing on Disney+. Chief among those, obviously, is Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury, who after decades in this job now officially seems to be the guy who bafflingly continues to survive while all the people close to him get killed (or at least badly traumatized).

Here's the official synopsis for the film, which hits theaters on November 10:

Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her power become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan (aka Ms. Marvel), and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as The Marvels.