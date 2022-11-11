The Marvels: Brie Larson Reveals Captain Marvel Workout Ahead of Filming

✖

Brie Larson had to slow down her work on her YouTube channel recently because of an increase in film projects. Productions are starting to really roll again and those would make it harder to keep up a weekly YouTube schedule, but that would be in addition to the fact that she's already hard at work training for the anticipated The Marvels, and we've received glimpses of that training process courtesy of Larson's Instagram over the past few weeks. She recently revealed another look at her training in a new video that shows her lifting one side of a weight-filled bar, and you can see it in the video below, which featured the caption "No toes were hurt in the making 😂👣."

Larson is barefoot in the video, and after seeing the caption you might think "oh God, did it land on her toe?" Thankfully it did not, and now you can rest easy knowing that Cap won't have to wear a foot cast when the sequel rolls around.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brie Larson (@brielarson)

Larson is going all out with her training, so if you thought Cap was powerful last time, it won't hold a candle to what's in store in The Marvels.

Larson will be returning as Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel 2, now titled The Marvels, which will live up to its title with Kamala Khan's Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) and Monica Rambeau's Spectrum or Photon (Teyonah Parris) joining the fray. Khan will join the MCU in the upcoming Disney+ Ms. Marvel series and is a huge Carol Danvers fan, and we can't wait to see her interacting with Carol and Monica.

Speaking of Rambeau, she is coming off of WandaVision, where she gained powers thanks to Wanda's hex bubble, though from the series it seems Rambeau has some issues to work out with Carol. The last time we saw them together was at the end of Captain Marvel when Rambeau was much younger, and since then we know Maria Rambeau died from cancer, which Monica missed because of Thanos and the blip. We'll have to wait and see what those issues are, and The Marvels can't get here soon enough.

