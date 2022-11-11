The Marvels Report Reveals Casting Description for Mystery Role

✖

The Marvels is going to feature a trio of heroes in Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau, and that alone is a reason to be excited. Thing is it will also feature a mysterious character that Marvel is casting for now according to Daniel RPK. The report says that Marvel Studios is casting a character for The Marvels codenamed JEXA, who is described as a "Intelligent scientist with a dry sense of humour and no-nonsense mentality. Actor must be comfortable with full facial prosthetics. Supporting." Thanks to Captain Marvel News for the heads-up.

The whole prosthetics thing makes it easy to assume the character is a Skrull or Kree, but that's only conjecture at this point. Unfortunately Minn-Erva is dead thanks to the original film, so unless they plan on bringing her back or recasting her she is out of the mix.

This character could also be a new creation and not necessaryly tied to someone specific in the comics, but we'll just have to wait and see. Frankly I'm always up for some dry humor, especially when you have characters like Carol and Kamala to bounce off of, who tend to be a bit more quippy.

Larson will be returning as Carol Danvers in the film while Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan (aka Ms. Marvel) will be making her MCU film debut in the project. They will be joined by Teyonah Parris, who made her debut in WandaVision as the adult version of Monica, and thanks to that show she now has her own superpowered abilities.

She gained those powers thanks to Wanda's hex bubble, though from the series it seems Rambeau has some issues to work out with Carol. The last time we saw them together was at the end of Captain Marvel when Rambeau was much younger, and since then we know Maria Rambeau died from cancer, which Monica missed because of Thanos and the blip. We'll have to wait and see what those issues are, and The Marvels can't get here soon enough.

What do you want to see in The Marvels? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Captain Marvel with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!