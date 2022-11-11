Captain Marvel Star Brie Larson Pushes Herself Past Her Limits In Intense Training

✖

Brie Larson is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe next year in Nia DaCosta's The Marvels, which will follow Larson's Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel alongside Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel and Teyonah Parris's Monica Rambeau/Spectrum. Larson has been gearing up to play the superhero once again and sharing some of her workout videos on social media. The star took to Twitter yesterday to post a new video of herself, which ends with her exclaiming how "brutal" the exercise was.

"Pushing myself past my limit, honey! Doesn’t always look pretty but gosh it feels amazing. How heavy were these again? 🤔," Larson captioned the video. You can check it out in the tweet below:

"It’s amazing. I’m so excited that it’s announced and I can talk about," Larson previously said of The Marvels. "Nia’s amazing and she got the job because she was the best person for the job. That’s one of my favorite parts about this. She just gave an incredible presentation and I’m inspired by her! She has confidence, it's a big deal to step into this thing we know as the Marvel Universe. It’s this huge thing and to have a leader who’s just like, 'Yeah, I’m meant to be here.'"

"Yes, when Monica was an 11-year-old girl, with her mom and Auntie Carol, they had a beautiful relationship," Parris told ComicBook.com in an interview earlier this year. "And so I think what's been awesome with WandaVision is getting to see Monica grow up, and we haven't seen her for 20 years plus, or however many, and getting to see slowly, it's being revealed what her life has been since we last saw her. And so Carol Danvers was a part of her life when we last saw her, and seeing that there is still, there is something there, I think is very exciting. Because as we know, or maybe not, but I'll tell you, that Monica will be in Captain Marvel 2 with Carol Danvers and Kamala Khan, Ms. Marvel. So that gives us space to further explore what might be happening there, so I don't want to ruin anything for you."

The Marvels is currently set to be released on November 11, 2022. In the meantime, Marvel's 2021 line-up includes What If... premiering on Disney+ on August 11th, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on September 3rd, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye on November 24th, and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th. Ms. Marvel is also expected to be released sometime this year.